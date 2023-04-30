Paul Weller names “the greatest singer of all time”









The discovery of soul music was a crucial moment in Paul Weller‘s life. The genre, which boasts all-time greats such as Aretha Franklin, Otis Redding and countless others, expanded Weller’s sonic horizons and led him to quit The Jam in order to start an adventurously bold new chapter of his career with The Style Council.

While Weller started his career as a punk rocker, he was only a teenager when The Jam became highly successful, but within a few years, he wanted to express himself in other ways. Many singers from soul and R&B have impacted his musicianship, but Weller considers Marvin Gaye to be the “greatest singer of all time”.

Falling in love with Gaye’s work was pivotal in changing the trajectory of Weller’s career and helped him realise music could be in infinite styles. Although The Style Council never sounded like they were signed to Motown Records, the influence of the label’s releases were prevalent in their music but given a modern pop twist.

During an interview with The Guardian in 2008, Weller named Gaye’s signature album What’s Going On as the soundtrack to his life when he formed The Style Council. He explained: “It’s a choice between this, Innervisions by Stevie Wonder and Curtis Mayfield’s first solo albums: all beautiful soul records that say something. Curtis was a prophet back then, out there on his own, putting humanitarianism and spirituality into black consciousness”.

Weller added: “But What’s Going On is a symphonic concept album and Marvin Gaye the greatest singer of all time: his range and control over his voice is amazing. He raised the bar for me when I wanted to stretch out musically. Records this good take years to be properly appreciated.”

Additionally, in another conversation with Entertainment Weekly, Weller named the album’s title track as one of his favourite songs ever. The Englishman commented: “I probably heard this at the end of the ’70s or early ’80s, but it was a real revelation. Marvin is one of my all-time favourite singers”.

That era of Weller’s life, when he first discovered soul singers such as Gaye and formed The Style Council, remains a special time for him. Ahead of the release of the band’s documentary Long Hot Summers, Weller looked back at the experience and told Esquire: “It was totally liberating. However much I enjoyed The Jam, towards the end, I just felt the constraints of being in a big band. I’d had enough of it.”

Listen below to Weller covering ‘What’s Going On’ in 1992.