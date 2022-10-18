When Paul Simon comically insulted Art Garfunkel at an awards ceremony









Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel might have begun playing music together when they were children in their early teens, but this bond hasn’t spared them from feuding over the years. They are, after all, musicians—feuding with your fellows is par for the course. It isn’t just wayward rogues like Keith Richards running his mouth, even mild-mannered folk performers are prone to cutting remarks.

As Mark E. Smith, the frontman who famously went to war with the world, once concluded: “The thing with me is I can’t stick musicians. I’ve thought about this, and I can’t stand them. Being stuck in a studio with them, I think that’s my strength, I can hear what they can’t.” It might be a strength, but hating musicians as musicians is also a beleaguering curse that perhaps explains the spleen he could never quite vent in his fighting years with us. However, he is far from alone. In the ego-bruising industry of music, insults are traded ten-a-penny, but usually, they’re not as public as Paul Simon’s.

At an awards show when it seemed that relations between Simon and his old collaborator were passed their tempestuous peak, he took to the stage to reignite things publicly in a cutting Woody Allen-like style: “I want to thank Art Garfunkel and say that I regret the ending of our friendship, and I hope that some day before we die we will make peace with each other… No rush.”

It was comically timed to perfection and put to bed the peaceful notion that had broken bread and moved on. However, perhaps the most comical element of all is how wildly incongruous it is with their beautiful little tunes. It’s like watching Pooh Bear bickering with Piglet and you know that it’s going to end up with someone giving the other a very nasty papercut.

In 2015, they did indeed seem to have buried the hatchet after their reunion and world tour sold out. Rather predictably it was cancelled. It was apparently due to personal reasons between the two, with Simon reportedly sick of Garfunkel’s repeated deceptions. Garfunkel later lambasted his old partner in an interview with The Sunday Telegraph and agreed with the interviewer that perhaps his old bandmate Paul Simon suffered from a ‘Napoleon complex’ and called him an “idiot” and a “jerk” for “walk(ing) away from this lucky place on top of the world”.

Mort Lewis, the band’s former manager, once offered up his explanation for the feud, stating: “They both envied the other’s place in the team,” he said. “Paul often thought the audience saw Artie as the star because he was the featured singer, and some people probably thought Artie even wrote the songs. But Artie knew Paul wrote the songs and thus controlled the future of the pair.” Naturally, this was a less-than-pleasing junction for Simon but Garfunkel thought he was equally undermined by the jealous songwriter.

