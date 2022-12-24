Paul McCartney picks his favourite Christmas song









Paul McCartney is intrinsically linked to the festive season, and, in total, he is the musician that has secured eight Christmas number-one singles. Although most of these tracks were coincidental and not especially holiday-themed, McCartney is an unapologetic lover of traditional Christmas songs.

Surprisingly, McCartney’s highest-selling single of his career is the festive ‘Mull Of Kintyre’, which has sold more copies than any track released by The Beatles. In 1977, Wings enjoyed an unlikely Christmas hit, an ode to the Scottish area that rescued Macca and captured a significant part of his heart during a testing time. Additionally, he’s also had festive success with ‘Wonderful Christmastime’ and Band Aid.

If you’re fortunate enough to be asked around to the McCartney household during this season, you’ll be greeted by the sound of his extremely rare album of Christmas covers. Although its never (and likely never will) been released for public consumption, Macca’s family adores the record, and he plans to keep it as their precious secret.

“Years ago I thought, there’s not very good Christmas records,” he told BBC Radio 4’s World at One programme in 2019. “So I actually went into my studio over a couple of years and I made one. The kids like it. It’s something they’ve heard through the years, you know, and now it’s the grandkids getting indoctrinated with my carols record.”

Elaborating on the record during a Christmas Q+A on his website, McCartney explained: “I made a record when the kids were little because I realized it was very hard to buy a record that just had the Christmas songs. You would either get Nat King Cole sings Christmas or Phil Spector’s Christmas record – which I’ve got, and we use – but I just wanted straightforward Christmas songs [sings ‘Jingle Bells’ to us].”

The sentimental value attached to the album far outweighs McCartney’s desire to share it with the masses. Since The Beatles rose to fame, almost every aspect of his life has been for public consumption, and there are some sacred things he’d rather keep private.

McCartney also discussed his favourite song of all time and said: “Nat King Cole’s. So that is called ‘The Christmas Song’, but known by a lot of people as ‘Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire’. I think that’s my favourite. Nat King Cole’s version is so atmospheric. Not a bad singer, and I used his microphone at Capital Studios in LA for ‘Kisses On The Bottom’. And the guy came up to me and said, ‘Did you know that this is the microphone that Nat used?’ [Inhales heavily] ‘Ah, so no pressure!'”

Thankfully, McCartney’s cover of his favourite Christmas song is available for all to hear. In 2012, the former Beatle contributed the track to the Holidays Rule compilation album, which also featured tracks by The Shins, Andrew Bird, Rufus Wainwright and Sharon Van Etten.

Listen to his cover of ‘The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)’ below.