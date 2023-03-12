Oscars 2023: The complete winners list – updating live!

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is one of the most prestigious moments in the cinematic calendar, and the 95th edition of the Oscars looks set to be one of the most lavish ever. As the greatest of the industry descend upon Los Angeles for the event, we’ll be bringing you the complete list of winners.
There are a host of films, directors and actors who will be eyeing up taking home the gold statuette. Fan-favourite sci-fi flick Everything Everywhere All at Once leads the pack of 2023 nominees with 11 nominations, including ‘Best Picture’, ‘Best Director’, ‘Best Original Screenplay’ and ‘Best Leading Actress’ for Michelle Yeoh.
Another big-hitting movie that will be hoping for a good night is the Netflix anti-war film All Quiet on the Western Front, based on the book by Erich Maria Remarque. There will also be high hopes in the camp for the Martin McDonagh movie The Banshees of Inisherin; it has the opportunity to take home nine awards.
The Banshees of Inisherin swept up in the acting categories, with all of the main cast members snatching a nomination for their incredible performances. The ensemble includes Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon, with each actor picking up a nomination in their respective categories, ‘Best Leading Actor’, ‘Best Supporting Actor’ and ‘Best Supporting Actress’.
However, as ever, the night’s biggest prize is ‘Best Picture’. In that category, there are potential wins for the Sarah Polley-helmed movie Women Talking. Polley’s film joins fellow surprise nominee Triangle of Sadness, Ruben Östlund’s satire of the super-rich, which won the Palme d’Or in 2022.
It’s not just arthouse pictures taking the lead, however, with both Top Gun: Maverick and James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water becoming the second and third films to cross the billion-dollar mark after the start of the Covid-19 pandemic and becoming ‘Best Picture’ contenders at the same time.
The 95th Oscars Awards ceremony goes ahead at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, Los Angeles, on March 12th and is set to commence at 8pm ET / 5 pm PT and 1am in the UK.
This article will be updated live as the winners come in.
Oscars 2023: The complete winners list
‘Best Picture‘
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Triangle of Sadness
- Women Talking
‘Best Director’
- Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
- Todd Field, Tár
- Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness
‘Best Actor’
- Austin Butler, Elvis
- Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brendan Fraser, The Whale
- Paul Mescal, Aftersun
- Bill Nighy, Living
‘Best Actress’
- Cate Blanchett, Tár
- Ana de Armas, Blonde
- Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
- Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
- Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once
‘Best Supporting Actress’
- Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
- Hong Chau (The Whale)
- Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)
- Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
- Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
‘Best Supporting Actor’
- Brendan Gleeson (Banshees of Inisherin)
- Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway)
- Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans)
- Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)
- Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All At Once)
‘Best Adapted Screenplay’
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Living
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Women Talking
‘Best Original Screenplay’
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Triangle of Sadness
‘Animated Feature’
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- The Sea Best
- Turning Red
‘Best International Feature Film’
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Argentina, 1985
- Close
- EO
- The Quiet Girl
‘Best Documentary Short’
- The Elephant Whisperers
- Haulout
- How Do You Measure a Year?
- The Marsha Mitchell Effect
- Stranger at the Gate
‘Best Cinematography’
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Bardo, False Chronicles of a Handful of Truths
- Elvis
- Empire of Light
- Tár
‘Best Costume Design’
- Babylon
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Mrs Harris Goes to Paris
‘Film Editing’
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
‘Makeup and Hairstyling’
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- The Whale
‘Original Score‘
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
‘Original Song’
- Applause from Tell It Like a Woman
- Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick
- Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Naatu Naatu from RRR
- This is a Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once
‘Production Design’
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Babylon
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
‘Best Sound’
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Top Gun: Maverick
‘Visual Effects’
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Top Gun: Maverick
‘Documentary Feature’
- All that Breathes
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
- Fire of Love
- A House Made Of Splinters
- Navalny
‘Short Film (Animated)’
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse
- The Flying Sailor
- Ice Merchants
- My Year of Dicks
- An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe it
‘Short Film (Live Action)’
- An Irish Goodbye
- Ivalu
- Le Pupille
- Night Ride
- The Red Suitcase