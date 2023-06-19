Former Oasis manager Alan McGee addresses “unfounded and hurtful” rape allegations









The former manager of Oasis and the mastermind behind Creation Records, Alan McGee, has publicly denied “a number of unfounded and hurtful” allegations as police begin their investigation into two alleged cases of rape.

Representatives for London’s Metropolitan Police confirmed they recently took a report of rape from two alleged victims, a male and a female.

One of the alleged cases was reported in the Southwark area of south London, while the second was reported on May 22nd in Kensington and Chelsea, West London. Enquiries are ongoing, but McGee has now issued a statement to the press regarding the allegations.

“A number of allegations have been made against me, which are unfounded, hurtful and completely untrue,” he announced via his representative.

“These false allegations have crossed the line into serious defamation, and I have been left with no option but to commence legal proceedings against the individual making them. I will not be making any further comment at this stage.”

The Scottish businessman, now 62 years old, co-founded Creation Records, and while he’s most famed for managing Oasis, his catalogue also includes seminal work with Primal Scream, My Bloody Valentine and Ride.

McGee signed Oasis on the spot after watching them perform a gig in 1993 at Glasgow’s King Tut’s. Less than a year later, the Manchester band released their seismic debut album, Definitely Maybe.