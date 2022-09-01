The group Noel Gallagher called “the shittiest band of all time”









Noel Gallagher isn’t one to mince his words, and the number of artists he has criticised is almost certainly into triple figures. Most bands the former Oasis man has targeted take it as a compliment to be on the receiving end of one of his insults and wear it like a badge of honour.

Over the years, everybody from Arctic Monkeys to Coldplay has found themselves in the firing line. In recent times, newer acts such as Lewis Capaldi have been the latest to get both barrels from Gallagher. The Scottish singer-songwriter responded splendidly by playing the clip ahead of his performance at Glastonbury before arriving on stage cosplaying as an adopted Gallagher brother.

There’s no point trying to respond to Noel by getting involved in a spot of verbal jousting because, in truth, there’ll only be one winner. Capaldi wasn’t the first to celebrate Gallagher attacking him. Almost two decades prior, when the Oasis guitarist called Sum 41 “the shittest band of all time”, they proudly placed the comment in their press release.

The pop-punk group were unsurprisingly not to Gallagher’s taste, but strangely, they made him feel gracious to be alive. He explained: “Do you ever look at the sky and think, I’m glad I’m alive? After I heard Sum 41, I thought, I’m actually alive to hear the shittiest band of all time, which is quite something when you think about it. Of all the bands that have gone before and all the bands that’ll be in the future, I was around when the worst was around”.

It’s a paragraph imprinted in Sum 41’s mind, and their lead vocalist, Deryck Whibley, didn’t need to hesitate before putting a name to the quote during a conversation with NME. Whibley explained: “We put that quote in our album press release for Does This Look Infected? along with one from Damon Albarn [‘Another boy band with tattoos. Fuck ‘em!’] but with somebody like Noel Gallagher who’s such a character people love, you want him to always be like that. You don’t want him to be nice”.

The singer discussed his interactions with Oasis, and somewhat surprisingly, Liam was extremely complimentary to him on multiple occasions. Although, in all likelihood, the younger Gallagher brother was only courteous because Noel hated them rather than a deeply-held love for ‘In Too Deep’.

He continued: “We’ve met Liam – who’s much cooler and nicer – a few times. Around the time of the first record, he swaggered up to me at a festival and said something but it’s loud, he’s been drinking and he has an accent that’s really thick and I couldn’t understand what he said! I was like, ‘Oh man, is he saying something bad?’, because Noel was there too and he’d been chatting shit about us”.

Adding: “Eventually, I got it out that he was saying ‘I like the jumping that you do!’. He gave us a few compliments and I said, ‘I’m surprised to hear you say that because your brother hates us’. And he was like: ‘Fuck him! He doesn’t know shit!’. We later played together on Top of the Pops and our dressing rooms were next to each other, and he was really friendly then too. I remember thinking: ‘Well, he wasn’t just nice because he was drunk then!'”

Although Gallagher was semi-facetious with his assessment of Sum 41, the band’s performance on Top of the Pops does add validity to his statement. Watch the footage below.

