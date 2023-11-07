The Nine Inch Nails performance Trent Reznor could never match: “I haven’t felt it like that since”

From day one, Trent Reznor never wanted to create an average show with Nine Inch Nails. Every time he took to the stage, the legendary frontman was willing to bleed for the audience’s attention at every opportunity, eventually turning himself into one of the most dynamic performers. While Reznor has produced phenomenal performances throughout his career, he knows that he still lives in the shadow of what he achieved in his prime.

Then again, it was going to be challenging to translate every piece of the band’s music from the record to the stage. Throughout their debut, Pretty Hate Machine, Reznor was making songs channelled with blasts of distorted noise, usually taking the digitised effects of synth-pop and deliberately distorting them to make something caustic.

When Reznor realised he wouldn’t be happy with life as a rock star, he doubled down on the darkness with the Broken EP, bringing even more chaotic noise to songs like ‘Wish’ and ‘Happiness in Slavery’. By the time he had turned in The Downward Spiral, though, there was no hope for him making anything that sounded clean.

Telling the story of a man who goes to every length possible to nullify his life, Reznor sounded like his psyche was about to fracture across every song, from the lust anthem ‘Closer’ to the opener ‘Mr Self Destruct’. As Reznor took to the road, everything came to a head when the band descended upon Woodstock in 1994. Looking to be a spiritual successor to the famous 1960s festival, the lineup this time around featured the biggest names in alternative and hard rock at the time.

While Green Day’s set was marred by a massive mud fight midway through the set due to inclement weather, Reznor was prepared to take the stage that night, ready for war. Drenched in mud from head to toe, Reznor pushed his band and himself to the limits when he got onstage, approaching the songs from The Downward Spiral with the same ferocity as the record and injecting an even more menacing snarl into earlier cuts like ‘Terrible Lie’.

Even though the band were known to become animated during their shows, this became one of the most energetic times Reznor would have onstage. Akin to the music video for ‘March of the Pigs’, most of Reznor’s time spent onstage includes taking his aggression out on himself, his bandmates, and even his own equipment, eventually hurling his piano across the stage without a care.

With years of hindsight, Reznor still thinks that most modern Nine Inch Nails shows still pale compared to Woodstock 1994. When talking about the famous date, Reznor would say that he has constantly tried to recapture that energy onstage, telling Revolver, “We knew onstage, whatever is happening … it felt like, this is important. We’re right where we need to be, and this is it. And I don’t say that arrogantly. I just mean you could feel it in a weird way. I haven’t felt it like that since then.”

Although Reznor might try to reach those heights again, the sound of Woodstock 1994 only comes once every generation. Listening to the live album of the performance, Nine Inch Nails was on the verge of being the biggest band in the world, and in those few hours onstage, they held rock and roll in the palm of their hands.