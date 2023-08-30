Nick Cave on the song he has been “attempting to write” for years









“Songs, to me, were more important than just light entertainment,” Bob Dylan writes in his memoir. “They were my preceptor and guide into some altered consciousness of reality. Some different republic, some liberated republic.” The words ”liberated” and ”republic” elicit a sense of politics; however, there can also be something deeply personal about these notions—from some of the most meaningful music, a spiritual uprising can occur. Nick Cave calls these songs, ‘hiding songs’.

On his Red Hand Files forum, Cave explains: ”My ‘hiding songs’ serve as a form of refuge for me and have done so for years. They are songs that I can pull over myself, like a child might pull the bed covers over their head, when the blaze of the world becomes too intense. I can literally hide inside them. They are the essential pillars that hold up the structure of my artistic world.” They are, in essence, the trusted gateways to his own walled republic of spiritual liberation.

However, you can’t be expected to do menial things like driving while a figurative bed cover is being pulled over your head, which is why Cave had to stop the car when Karen Dalton’s ‘Something on Your Mind’ came waltzing out of the speakers. ”I was driving around and I had this cassette on and ‘Something on Your Mind’ came on,” Cave divulges in the documentary Karen Dalton: In My Own Time. ”Through the course of that song, I had to stop the car, drive to the side of the road, and y’know, I was in tears.”

She might have been an idol to Dylan and a thousand other Gingham-clad vagabonds on the Greenwich Village folk scene after she left a family life of farming behind and headed to New York City in the early 1960s following two divorces before even turning 21, but success never matched that adulation. Despite how confounding her music might make this reality seem, in truth, it is easy to see why she was never met with the commercial favour she deserved. Her big break on this front came when she was set up to support Santana on tour. This was never going to work.

As ‘Something on Your Mind’ extolls, her art is at first confrontationally personal and then it digs deeper. Her voice doesn’t deal with background noise, and her spirit cuts through arrangements like a barbed assegai bearing vulnerability and defiance, hardships and exultation. Written by Dino Valenti and then performed and polished by Dalton, this song carries an aura of ‘triumph of will’ that few can muster, and that simple feat of harnessing euphoria in music is one that has shaped Cave’s music with the Bad Seeds ever since.

Her hammering guitar style imbues the track with a foregathering rhythm. She may have ordinarily felt out of place in the studio, but here, in 1970, a decade into her stuttering musical journey, she can feel her fittingly give herself up to the music. As Angel Olsen commented regarding her cover: “‘Something On Your Mind’ for me is about letting yourself face something that keeps setting you back.”

This majesty was humbling for Cave, who wept on the roadside of the same sleepy dustbowl towns that seemed to spawn the song. ”The thing about the song: it wasn’t that it was sad that made me cry, it was that it was perfect. There is something about human achievement when it reaches so high in such a causal and can do something that is so utterly perfect,” Cave decreed.

”I really felt a kind of shift in myself when I heard this song. It really changed a lot of how I looked at music,” Cave continued. ”I think that the Bad Seeds have been attempting to write that song for years now.”