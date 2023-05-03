Neil Young’s ‘On The Beach’ album cover: How surrealism and J.G. Ballard inspired a classic









Unlike many of his contemporaries, Neil Young has always presented himself as a progressive throughout his career. Over recent years, the legendary guitarist and songwriter has provided a refreshing outlook on progressive politics equipped with a back catalogue that could make Bob Dylan blush. The artist has become, once again, one of the most potent political voices in his arena. But his most important contribution to the world will always be his music.

Undoubtedly one of his most beloved records is the widely adored On The Beach. Released as part of the acclaimed ‘Ditch Trilogy’, you can naturally expect the record to be a beautiful yet bleak affair, despite the apparent sunny setting of the LP. The album is largely thought of as one of the most despairing albums ever made and sometimes seen as Young waving goodbye to pain, having been recorded after but released before Tonight’s The Night.

There are some grand moments on the album, and while ‘Ambulance Blues’ is certainly one of Young’s best songs, it’s hard to see past the titular track. ‘On the Beach’ is a stoned and superior view on the sunnier side of life, no matter how melancholy the melody may be. It’s a triumph of an album and certainly deserves revisiting. Chances are, it will confirm everything you’ve ever heard about the talent of Neil Young.

A rare talent that Young has always possessed is an intrinsic idea of who he is. It comes through his songs and in his comments: “I don’t like to be labelled, to be anything. I’ve made the mistake before myself of labelling my music, but it’s counter-productive,” Young once said in a quote which typifies his approach to music. “The thing about my music is, there really is no point,” he added nonchalantly. “I just do what I do. I like to make music.” However, an area in which Young rarely shows his artistic side is on his album covers, often using simple stencils or single images.

Neil Young’s On The Beach album cover

On The Beach, however, is considered one of Young’s more expressive releases in regard to the album artwork. Designed by Gary Burden and photographed by Bob Seideman, it is incredibly difficult to remove the vivid imagery from the release of the album. Burden said of the cover: “My favourite album cover that I have made, ever, is Neil Young’s On the Beach. This cover is loaded with information! From the styles of clothing and objects to the Coors can to the headline of the newspaper of the day of the photo shoot. My final ‘gift’ to the viewer/consumer was printing the tacky floral designs inside the sleeve.”

Featuring a classic Cadillac tail fender poking out of the sand, a newspaper asking for President Nixon to resign, and Young seemingly turning his back on a beach date to find himself in the ocean’s lapping waves, the image initially looks like an entirely original conception. However, it took heavy inspiration, notably from surrealism and J.G. Ballard.

The connections between music, Salvador Dali and J.G. Ballard have long been discussed. But within the confines of Neil Young’s 1974 record, there are fewer more striking references than the Cadillac tail fender. David Pelham’s cover art for Ballard’s 1974 novel The Drought would be featured in real life on Young’s cover. The composition and angle of Young’s photographed fender is almost identical to Pelham’s illustration, something itself which connected Ballard to Salvador Dali’s painting ‘The Persistence of Memory’.

There are visual references strewn throughout the cover that also align with Dali’s image, including Young’s ragged hair, the colouration of the beach furniture matching Dali’s melting clock, and that’s without mentioning the brooding isolation of the lyrics contained within the songs on the album. It may not be the straightest line to draw between the subject and its inspiration. However, surrealism rarely deals with such things.

Find both Neil Young’s On The Beach cover, and its surrealist inspirations below.

(Credit: Album Cover)

The Persistence of Memory – Salvador Dali (Credit: Wikimedia)

The Drought – J.G. Ballard (Credit: Book Cover)