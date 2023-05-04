The disturbing movie Martin Scorsese called “genuinely erotic”









Throughout his trailblazing career, Martin Scorsese has always championed cinema that has attempted to transcend the limitations of the medium. Ranging from silent-era masterpieces to contemporary auteurs such as Ari Aster, Scorsese has always emphasised the importance of films that have something meaningful to say about art and the world we inhabit. That’s exactly why many cinephiles religiously follow the lists he curates for aspiring directors.

Like many other prominent figures in the film industry, like Quentin Tarantino, Scorsese often makes year-end lists that reflect his personal tastes as well as the state of the cinematic landscape. In one such selection where he named some of the greatest films of the 1990s, Scorsese spoke about one of his favourite erotic films of all time. Interestingly, it is also one of the most disturbing films made during that important decade.

Directed by none other than David Cronenberg, Crash is a fascinating adaptation of J. G. Ballard’s influential eponymous novel. It revolves around a group of car crash survivors who became addicted to the thrill of death, regularly recreating the moment of impact in different ways just to feel the same kind of rush again. While describing the brilliance of the film, Scorsese said: “Genuinely erotic but also profoundly disturbing. Beautifully controlled and completely unconventional.”

Crash is one of those rare masterpieces that rise above the trappings of genre filmmaking, striking at a much higher truth about the human condition. While the erotic elements of the film form the major narrative thread, it also has sci-fi undercurrents and commentaries about the post-human union between our biological structures and technological inventions. During a conversation with Film Comment, Cronenberg explained Ballard’s obsession with the technological future.

The director began: “When I started to read Crash, I was thinking of Ballard as a sci-fi writer, and the book does have a kind of a sci-fi tone. These people in the book, and certainly in the movie, are different from us. Maybe we are their ancestors. The sci-fi element in the book that is so hard to define is exactly that: the psychology and perhaps the physiology as well, in some subtle way, is not what we consider normal, and it could be seen as where we’re going. And that’s the sort of prophetic part that is very strong in all of Ballard’s writing — he’s interested in technological prophecy.”

When asked about the themes of sexual initiation in the film, Cronenberg responded: “There is an element of initiation, but not necessarily sexual. It’s sort of initiation into an awareness and a slant on life. At the beginning of the film, the sex is rather anodyne, it’s lost its power. It only regains some of its power when it’s connected to other forces that give it meaning and life, and dynamism. It’s sex against death; it’s eros and thanatos very definitely intermixing.”