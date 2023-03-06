The movie Harrison Ford said is”very nearly” his all-time favourite









As one of the most prominent actors of the so-called New Hollywood era, Harrison Ford has been lucky enough to work with some of the most esteemed filmmakers of all time, including Steven Spielberg, George Lucas, Francis Ford Coppola, Ridley Scott, Peter Weir, Roman Polanski and Mike Nichols.

With central roles in Star Wars and Indiana Jones, Ford has secured his immortal status as a cultural icon and a hefty pay packet. Over the years, his movies have grossed over $5.4billion in North America and more than $9.3billion worldwide, making him the seventh-highest-grossing actor ever.

Despite having been drawn into some of the biggest franchises of all time, Ford has managed to avoid typecasting at every turn; sometimes he’ll play the good guy, sometimes the bad guy; sometimes it’ll be set in space, other times back on the terra firma – his versatility knows no bounds.

With a track record like his, spanning half a century from 1973’s American Graffiti to 2023’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Ford knows a thing or two about cinema. When asked to name his favourite film of all time in a 2011 interview feature with the American Film Institute, Ford was drawn to a movie that inspired him at a young age.

To Kill a Mockingbird, Robert Mulligan’s brilliant 1962 adaption of Harper Lee’s iconic novel of 1960, has gone down in Hollywood history as one of the most successful adaptions ever created. The movie starred ‘Best Actor’ Oscar-winner Gregory Peck as Atticus Finch, the stoic father and lawyer who fights against the odds in the name of racial equality. Meanwhile, Robert Duvall starred in his breakthrough role as the mysterious Arthur ‘Boo’ Radley.

“I think if I had to pick just one film to which I had a very strong reaction and can remember vividly – how I felt – it would be To Kill a Mockingbird,” Ford told the American Film Institute. “I think it had all the elements of a great film. And it had a moral, a sort of… It had such a strong moral register, I think. That’s why I would say it’s very nearly my favourite film.”

Ford was hesitant to name To Kill a Mockingbird his absolute favourite for fear of overlooking others which could’ve slipped his mind because, naturally, this is a man who’s seen his fair share of movies. He continued to explain why Peck was among his favourite actors. “I think Peck was remarkable,” Ford opined. “He had a… It was impossible to see him act; he just didn’t do it. He brought truth and vivid storytelling to the screen. But I don’t think he was so much interested in performance as he was in storytelling. I admired him greatly.”

