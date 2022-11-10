A Man of Taste: Mick Jagger’s favourite Rolling Stones song









When Mick Jagger was weighing up his “finest hour” with the Rolling Stones, he didn’t fall foul of bullshitting the public in the way that many of our cultural heroes have. When Bob Dylan opined that Shot of Love was his finest album, he was far from alone in trying to save a flop from the ash heap of history. Jagger, however, is a man who says it as it is, and he calls Exile on Main Street his opus.

“Well, it is certainly good and certainly it was a very creative period, a really good period. Some very good things came in that period in music,” he said of the 1972 record. However, it was three years earlier when his favourite Rolling Stones track was whisked into wondrous existence. He is far from alone either; the track is Martin Scorsese’s favourite, it’s writer Greil Marcus’ favourite, and it’s even yours truly’s favourite.

Eternally cinematic it’s the perfect rock anthem that reflects the stormy day on which it was written — ‘Gimme Shelter’. Housed as the adrenalising opener on Let it Bleed, the anthem formed the backdrop to the dark days of the Vietnam War. Thus, within its melodic maelstrom and the iconic sound modelled on Chuck Berry’s old electric-acoustic sound, is a sense of prescient vitality.

When appraising the apocalyptic masterpiece, Jagger recalled: “We thought, ‘Well, it’d be great to have a woman come and do the rape/murder verse,’ or chorus, or whatever you want to call it’. We randomly phoned up this poor lady [Merry Clayton] in the middle of the night, and she arrived in her curlers and proceeded to do that in one or two takes, which is pretty amazing. She came in and knocked off this rather odd lyric. It’s not the sort of lyric you give everyone — ‘Rape, murder / It’s just a shot away’ — but she really got into it, as you can hear on the record. She joins the chorus. It’s been a great live song ever since.”

“It was a very moody piece about the world closing in on you a bit,” Jagger said of the track that now sadly has a remaining prescience. “When it was recorded, early ’69 or something, it was a time of war and tension, so that’s reflected in this tune. It’s still wheeled out when big storms happen, as they did the other week. It’s been used a lot to evoke natural disaster.”

It’s also the perfect song for Jagger. He might not be the greatest singer of all time (as Keith Richards has frequently told him), but he can inject a dose of drama into reading the phonebook. The cinematic overture of ‘Gimme Shelter’ suits his style well. As he said of his performative style: “[Mick Jagger is] a character perhaps. Or different characters within characters because you’ve got to do the sad, the happy, the cynical—whatever song you’re doing. It’s a bit like acting.”

