Mick Fleetwood thinks the band snorted "seven miles" of cocaine









During their hedonistic heyday, Fleetwood Mac could out-party any band on the planet. Miraculously, there were no casualties despite their shared dependencies on class-A drugs, and thankfully, it was only their personal relationships that were devastated by narcotics.

For a long period, their shared love of cocaine was a bond between the band, and each member used it recreationally. However, gradually, it seeped its way into their daily lives until they couldn’t function without the aid of the white powder. Fleetwood Mac became shorthand for rock ‘n’ roll excess, and they firmly planted their flag in the fast lane.

It didn’t matter where the Mac were in the world, they would always have a trusted supply of supplements by their side. Whether they were in the studio or about to play an arena, cocaine was fuelling everything related to Fleetwood Mac. To their credit, during this chaotic period of personal turmoil, the band was making the best music of their career, producing Rumours and Tusk.

When their tour for Tusk ended in 1980, Fleetwood Mac took a short break before reconvening to make Mirage ahead of a lengthy five-year hiatus. Stevie Nicks was the main culprit in the group, and it wasn’t until 1986 that she finally sought help for her addiction.

In 2021, Nicks opened up about her road to sobriety with Tim McGraw on his Apple Music show. “I managed to save myself. I got through some pretty scary moments, but I saved me, nobody else saved me,” she proudly said. “I survived me. I survived my cocaine. I survived by myself. I checked myself into rehab. Nobody did that for me. I did it and that’s like with my whole life.”

Despite the band taking a break in 1982, Nicks didn’t immediately curve her habits, which, if anything, increased. The singer was in a dark place at this time, and her personal life was in turmoil as she watched several relationships break down and, to compound the misery, her best friend passed away.

When Fleetwood Mac finally returned to the studio to create Tango in the Night, Nicks allegedly frequently blacked out, which was the wake-up call she needed to get clean. “All of us were drug addicts, but there was a point where I was the worst drug addict,” she once told Louder Sound. “I was a girl, I was fragile, and I was doing a lot of coke. And I had that hole in my nose. So it was dangerous.”

Although we’ll never know for sure how much cocaine Fleetwood Mac managed to consume during their reckless period, Mick Fleetwood did make a calculated estimate. “I guess we figured we did X amount a day, and then some goofball got out a calculator and came up with that seven miles figure and said, ‘Isn’t that funny?’ And it sort of is. But not in the context of where I want to end up,” Fleetwood said to The Sun. “There was never a conscious decision on my part to stop that lifestyle. I think it naturally just drifted away,” he added.

Against all odds, Fleetwood Mac are rock ‘n’ roll survivors and, somehow, live today to tell their incredible, debauched story.