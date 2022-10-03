Mick Fleetwood’s favourite Fleetwood Mac song









The father of Fleetwood Mac, Mick Fleetwood, has seen it all come and go from his position on the drum stool. The highs and lows of Fleetwood Mac are unique even in the turbulent world of music. The lore of the band is one of comic tragedy and trials and triumphs that not even William Shakespeare would find plausible in fiction.

“Fleetwood Mac has been pretty truthful,” Fleetwood once said. “Open about what we do. We’ve always done it from the inside out. Versus being pressured from the outside and changing the inside. And that’s our story.” That open book of mishaps and magic is one that has thrown up many masterpieces. However, there is one song that the legendary drummer holds above any other.

His premiere spot comes from the Peter Green era of the band with a song taken from their sophomore effort, Mr Wonderful, which was released back in 1968. The song, ‘Love That Burns’ is a world away from the type of music that would appear on their seminal Rumours album, with a sound more akin to the blues than the rock pop that followed. With horns and a crooning hard-luck cry, the track is a swaggering epic that could easily be found in Al Green’s back catalogue.

“Peter Green. Fleetwood Mac. This is probably, almost, my favourite song,” he said of the song. “It kills me. Peter kills me. He was my friend, remains a friend, and he started Fleetwood Mac with me in 1967.” Albeit the song wasn’t a hit, it beautifully exhibits the origins of the outfit. It’s a gorgeous entreaty to anyone’s ear, however, for the drummer, it has a personal edge that emotively elevates it.

“This is me in my full-on training ground,” he continued. “This is the essence of playing ‘Oh Daddy’, the essence of what I was able to get out of playing a form of music that allowed me, as a young chap, to express myself so thoroughly, not only vicariously through Peter – because I loved his playing so much – but when I was privileged to be playing behind somebody so talented. When I hear this, it’s all about a young chap, me, knowing why Peter was so overjoyed to be playing the music that he loved so much.”

Sadly, in the end, after their first three albums had amassed a huge fanbase in Europe, the band travelled to Germany. One night in Munich, the esteemed Peter Green went to a mysterious party in the forest, took some acid, and apparently he was never the same person ever again. “Peter Green and Danny Kirwan both went together to that house in Munich,” their one-time manager Clifford Davis recalls, “both of them took acid, as I understand. Both of them, as of that day, became seriously mentally ill. It would be too much of a coincidence for it to be anything other than taking drugs, as of that day.”

Thankfully, through the transcendence of music, beautiful tracks like ‘Love That Burns’ remain an edifice of his musical past. It’s a song that shows his skill, spirit, and an encapsulation of an era-defining atmosphere.

