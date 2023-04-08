The biggest regret of Mel Gibson’s career: “This film is a bitter disappointment to me”









Back in 2016, Academy Award-winner Mel Gibson travelled to Dublin to film Farhad Safinia’s biographical drama The Professor and The Madman. Based on Simon Winchester’s 1998 book The Surgeon of Crowthorne, the film tells the story of professor James Murray, who, while working on the first edition of the Oxford English Dictionary, receives over 10,000 entries from a unique and surprising source – a patient at the Broadmoor Criminal Lunatic Asylum in Berkshire.

Gibson was handed the project by French director Luc Besson. The actor originally intended to direct the script but ended up hiring Apocolypto screenwriter Farhad Safinia instead, with Gibson taking on the role of James Murray and Sean Penn entering talks to play William Chester Minor. Filming commenced in September 2016, but a year later, as the project was nearing completion, things were starting to unravel.

In July 2017, Gibson’s Icon production company sued Voltage, with the actor claiming that the finance and distribution company had refused to allow Safinia to complete the film. This disagreement was in itself the result of a previous dispute regarding the film’s shooting location, with Voltage refusing to schedule five days of critical photography in Oxford, England, instead of Dublin’s Trinity College. Voltage claimed that the movie was already over budget and blocked the motion. Voltage later claimed that Gibson and Safania had walked off the movie when the Oxford locations were not permitted.

Gibson subsequently clarified that “neither Farhad Safinia nor I ever walked off of the set or caused the film to ever go over budget.” He went on to add that “as partners in Icon Productions, Bruce Davey and I are huge fans of Simon Winchester’s best-selling book on which the script was based and worked for 20 years to bring this amazing story to the screen.”

“This was a labour of love for the entire creative team,” Gibson continued, “and it is unfortunate for all concerned that this film was never finished as written. I regret that this film will never be seen as it was meant to be. Making it was never about money for Icon; it was about bringing this amazing story to the big screen. Sadly that has not happened in the way it could have. The Voltage version of this film is a bitter disappointment to me.”

The Professor and the Madman received a limited theatrical release in 2019. Plagued by poor reviews, one wonders if Gibson was right to disavow this undeniably clunky piece of filmmaking. Check out the trailer below.