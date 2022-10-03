The longest charting album in the history of music









One way to judge an album’s success is to look at how long it spent on the charts. Whilst this negates the critical reception of a record, it can give us a glimpse into its commercial impact and, as such, indicate the perception of the general public.

Between 1981 and 1988 and after 1994, the UK Albums Chart has been comprised of a top 100. Before 1981 (and between 1988 and 1994), the list was made up of a top 75. Re-released albums are considered one and the same as the original, so both releases contribute to that particular record’s position.

Interestingly, the three albums at the head of the list of albums that have been on the UK Album Chart for the longest time are all compilation albums. However, it ought to be noted that compilation albums by ‘various artists’ are excluded from entry into the chart.

In third place is Legend by Bob Marley and the Wailers with 1049 weeks in the charts, whilst just ahead of it is ABBA Gold: Greatest Hits with 1071 weeks. Dominating the list of albums, though, is the Queen compilation album Greatest Hits, with a whopping 1334 weeks spent in the top 100.

Greatest Hits was released back in October 1981 and featured the best-selling singles of the British rock band’s career, beginning with their first-ever appearance on the singles chart (‘Seven Seas of Rhye’) and going right up to 1980’s hit single ‘Flash’. The band’s collaboration with David Bowie ‘Under Pressure’ was also included in some countries.

The album had no universal cover art and varied by country and region. So too did the track listing for the album differ depending on which songs had proven to be popular in a particular country. Alongside the greatest hits compilation, Queen also released Greatest Flix, a 60-minute video compilation on VHS and LaserDisc. The video featured all of the music videos that Queen had released up to the year 1981.

The fact that Queen took the envious top spot in the list goes to show what a commercially significant act they were. Whilst the band’s early output was defined by a prog-rock sound, they later delved into a more radio-friendly method of writing, particularly on A Night at the Opera, which featured ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, the track which itself enjoyed nine weeks at number one in the UK Singles Chart.

All in all, Greatest Hits has been certified 23x platinum in the UK, making it the best-selling album in UK history. If looking for an introduction to Queen, or even if looking to revisit some of their biggest hits, then look no further than this classic compilation.