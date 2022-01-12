Lo Moon share anthemic new single 'Raincoats'









Lo Moon - 'Raincoats' Reader Rating 0 Votes 0 5.5

LA band Lo Moon have shared a new single from their upcoming second album, A Modern Life, which is set for release on February 25th via Strngr Recordings/Thirty Tigers.

Following the release of ‘Dream Never Dies’, which landed with a bang last November, ‘Raincoats’ sees Matt Lowell, Crisanta Baker, Sam Stewart, and Sterling Laws blend mesmeric ambient production with anthemic songwriting to create something markedly bittersweet.

Produced in collaboration with Chris Walla – who led the charge with their 2017 debut – and Yves Rothman (Yves Tumor, Miya Folick), A Modern Life was crafted following Lo Moon’s tour supporting CHVRCHES. Chris Walla (Death Cab For A Cutie) is an old friend and decided to help the band forge the next chapter in their recorded output, assisting them in stitching together an album that combines fragile sonic textures and confessional lyrics – all steeped in washes of long-tailed reverb and delay.

‘Raincoat’ is the perfect example of the kind of ambient-pop songwriting Lo Moon have mastered. The single, faintly reminiscent of the psych-folk meanderings of Lord Huron, begins by placing Matt Lowell’s elastic, reverb-laden vocals at the very centre of the mix. Behind them, ambient drones shift and churn; looming into focus and then dropping away as Lowell offers a snapshot of 21st-century isolation, uttering non-sequiturs like, “I don’t feel alone,” which seem imbued with an immovable irony.

“It’s about survival,” Lowell says of A Modern Life. “Navigating through all that’s thrown at us. Maintaining who we are and where we want to be. Music itself has been so powerful for us in our own survival, it can change everything in an instant. As a band, we’ve got a lot of reverence for it and strive for it. We don’t take it for granted.”

While ‘Raincoats’ sees Lo Moon make a number of acute observations about modern life, these aren’t really given the attention they deserve – frequently disappearing beneath the group’s undeniably impressive ambient production style. That being said, Lo Moon really know how to wield sonic textures. As they guide ‘Raincoats’ from blissed-out drone core to snappy indie, the reverb is ducked from Lowell’s voice, leaving us with the whispered lines “watch me as I run to the edge of this” bouncing around our heads. Lo Moon are set to embark on a tour across the UK and Europe with The War On Drugs this spring.

You can see the full list of UK dates and the latest single, below.

Lo Moon UK tour dates:

April

Mon 11th BIRMINGHAM, O2 Academy

Tues 12th LONDON, O2 Arena

Thurs 14th DUBLIN, 3 Arena

Sat 16th LEEDS, First Direct Arena

Sun 17th EDINBURGH, O2 Academy

Mon 18th EDINBURGH, O2 Academy