The Led Zeppelin song Robert Plant called "perfect"









Robert Plant regrets a lot of things he did with Led Zeppelin, whether this is his endless references to The Lord of the Rings or the questionable lyrics of ‘Stairway To Heaven’. However, there’s one time the singer believes the band achieved perfection.

It’s always been a bugbear for Plant that ‘Stairway to Heaven’ is the track people tend to think of when Led Zeppelin springs to mind. If it was up to the singer, he’d prefer for them to be more widely known for ‘Kashmir’, which he believes captures the four-piece at the height of their powers, with every member of the group playing to the top of their abilities which forged a classic.

It was a track Zeppelin couldn’t have made at the start of their career and showcased their development as a group. It’s extravagant without carrying fat and is just about the right level of grandiosity. It took Zeppelin a few years to get the delicate balance right, but by the time it got to making Houses of the Holy, they’d worked out the formula.

“I wish we were remembered more for ‘Kashmir’ than ‘Stairway to Heaven’. It’s so right,” he once told Q Magazine about the song he views as their magnum opus. The singer continued, “There’s nothing overblown, no vocal hysterics. Perfect Zeppelin.”

Plant has spoken in superlative terms about the track on multiple occasions, including a 2018 discussion with Dan Rather. “It was a great achievement to take such a monstrously dramatic musical piece and find a lyric that was ambiguous enough and a delivery that was not over-pumped,” said Plant.

John Bonham’s drumming is a particular aspect of the track that Plant adores and believes to be a crucial part of the brilliance of ‘Kashmir’. Interestingly, it was the delicacy of Bonham’s work which the singer was most in awe about. “It was what he didn’t do that made it work,” he explained. “It was almost the antithesis of the music, this lyric and this vocal delivery that was just about enough to get in there.”

Jimmy Page once recalled the creation of the classic: “The intensity of ‘Kashmir’ was such that when we had it completed, we knew there was something really hypnotic to it, we couldn’t even describe it such a quality. At the beginning, there was only Bonzo [drummer John Bonham] and me in Headley Grange. He played the rhythm on drums, and I found the riff as well as the overdubs which were thereafter duplicated by an orchestra, to bring more life to the track. It sounded so frightening at first.”

After Bonham and Page got the work underway ‘Kashmir’, it was brought to John Paul Jones and Plant, who added their layers of magnificence to the table, which enabled Zeppelin to strike perfection.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.