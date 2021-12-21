Kanda Sayaka, Japanese actor, dies aged 35 after hotel fall









Kanda Sayaka, the Japanese voice actor who worked on the likes of Disney’s Frozen, has tragically died at the age of 35.

Sayaka’s sudden and shocking death was confirmed by her agency who stated that the actress died on Saturday evening in Sapporo, Hokkaido. Kamaichi Mitsuhisa, the CEO of Robe Co, who worked with Sayaka, released a statement that read, “I would like to report to everyone who has supported Sayaka Kanda so far. Kanda Sayaka (35 years old) died suddenly at 9:40pm on December 18, 2021. We are very sorry to give such a report to all the fans who supported us and all the people who took care of us”.

Found unconscious, surrounded by blood on the concrete floor outside of a hotel, it is believed that Sayaka fell six floors from her room and was pronounced dead shortly after paramedics found her at the scene. Continuing in his statement, Kamaichi Mitsuhisa added, “We are still unable to accept her passing and are trying to cope with it. We are currently investigating the detailed situation, but we kindly ask the media to refrain from interviewing relatives or posting articles by speculation”.

The daughter of the famous Japanese actor Kanda Masaki as well as Matsuda Seiko, Kanda Sayaka enjoyed an impressive career, appearing in the 1999 short film titled Bean Cake from David Greenspan which won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes film festival. Along with her work on the short film, Sayaka appeared in Sword Art Online, Dragon Head as well as the video game Kingdom Hearts III.

Her most recognisable role came in the 2013 Disney film, Frozen, where she appeared in the Japanese version of the film as the character Anna. Kristen Bell voiced the same character in the original animated American film along with Idina Menzel, Josh Gad and more.