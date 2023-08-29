Joni Mitchell on why “very insecure” Janis Joplin “hated” her









Rivalries have existed in music for as long as it’s been in its current form. Throughout the 1960s, The Rolling Stones were famously at war with The Beatles. While they were always amicable behind the scenes, this didn’t prevent them from embroiling in a professional rivalry. Joni Mitchell was also no stranger to a feud, most notably with the late Janis Joplin.

At the time, opportunities for women in music were limited, and they were fighting for the same position in the industry. Although sexism still exists within the business, it only takes a quick scan of festival line-ups to see how equality is yet to fully happen. However, compared with the state of things in the ’60s, it’s undoubtedly more progressive.

Despite their sonic differences, Joplin and Mitchell were always lumped in together, largely due to being women rather than musical similarities. During this time, they crossed paths but wouldn’t be found sharing a drink with each other in a late-night bar as their relationship was extremely competitive.

Another female musician from this era Mitchell was frosty with was Joan Baez. Both acts participated in Bob Dylan’s Rolling Thunder Revue in 1975 and seemed to be friendly with one another judging from footage that later emerged. Yet comments made by Mitchell in 2008 suggest otherwise.

Speaking to Mojo, Mitchell explained her problems with the pair of previously mentioned musicians and why she felt they hated her. The singer-songwriter said she was under the belief that this spoke about a wider issue with women in the music industry, who are fighting for the same spot, and claimed she’s never had the same problem with her male peers.

In the interview, Mitchell said of Joplin: “She was very competitive with me, very insecure. She was the queen of rock’n’roll [one year], and then Rolling Stone made me the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll, and she hated me after that.”

She then explained how it wasn’t only Joplin who was in the music industry with this competitive mindset, painting a picture of a dog-eat-dog world. Mitchell added: “I always thought the women of song don’t get along, and I don’t know why that is. I had a hard time with Laura Nyro also, and Joan Baez would have broken my leg if she could, or at least that’s the way it felt as a person coming out. I never felt that same sense of competition from men.”

During her short career, Joplin never spoke publicly about Mitchell. Therefore, verifying whether she genuinely “hated” the singer is impossible, but that’s how she claims to feel. However, the two figures should never have been in competition, and there was enough room for them to exist independently.