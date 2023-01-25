The story of how a Jimi Hendrix concert changed Billy Joel's life









Every music fan can pinpoint one specific concert as an integral moment in their life, the one event they thank for improving their creative existence. For Billy Joel, this was being in the audience for a performance by the great Jimi Hendrix, an event that had a seismic impact on the singer-songwriter, and remains one of his fondest musical memories to this day.

At the time of the concert, Joel had not yet established himself as a musician and didn’t have two pennies to rub together. After watching The Beatles play on The Ed Sullivan Show as a youngster, the Long Islander knew his life was destined to be on the stage, and from the age of 16, Joel played in various rock ‘n’ roll groups. However, success evaded his early endeavours, but that didn’t halt his determination.

During this period, Joel attended as many live shows as he possibly could. The only issue was that his bank balance did not have adequate funds to pay for his entry, a problematic situation which meant the musician was forced to be creative in order to attend the concerts. When The Jimi Hendrix Experience played at the New York Rock Festival at Flushing Meadow Park in 1968, there was no way Joel was missing it, even if he didn’t have a ticket.

At the time, Joel was yet to collect a contacts book which could place him on the guest list. Therefore, the singer decided to sneak into the venue by pretending to be a roadie. Although Hendrix’s team were wise to his rouse, they respected the hustle — but made him earn his ticket. Reflecting on the incident, Joel told the Sydney Morning Herald in 2016: “Oh, yeah, I sneaked in places without a ticket. I went to see Jimi Hendrix back in the late 1960s. He was playing at what is now Flushing Meadows Tennis Stadium, where they have the US Open. I went with a friend and made believe I was one of Hendrix’s roadies”.

“I had on a baseball cap and wrapped some (electrical) cable around my shoulder. I started to try to talk with an English accent: ‘Jimi’s got these cables I need to take to him.’ I made my way closer and closer inside the venue, and I finally got close to backstage.”

Joel continued: “Then Jimi’s famous roadie, Keith Robertson, motioned to me and said: ‘You, come over here! You’re pretty good. Now, I’m going to put you to work.’ He had me lug Hendrix’s huge Marshall (speaker cabinets) onstage… I spent the entire concert on the edge of the rotating stage, watching Hendrix perform — and watching my friends in the audience. I couldn’t believe it, and neither could they! I did that (phoney roadie) thing a number of times.”

Witnessing Jimi Hendrix in the flesh from the best view in the house was an eye-opening experience for Joel, which has never left him. The following year, Joel had another opportunity to see Hendrix perform at Woodstock, but like many, he left the festival early due to the dire toilet situation. Thankfully, he’d already had the opportunity to see his hero perform and wasn’t left with an overwhelming sense of regret after missing the historic occasion.

