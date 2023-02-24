James Hetfield’s favourite Metallica songs:









As the rhythm guitarist and vocalist of the heavy rock group Metallica, James Hetfield has always been one to speak the truth. His status as a rock and roll legend is met with an atypically humble and endearing off-stage persona. The group have released some of the most inspiring material in the realm of metal music over the past 40 years, often thanks to their complex compositions that would make the likes of Jimmy Page proud.

Much of Metallica’s success comes from their impressive guitar ability, often attributable to Kirk Hammett’s mind-blowing talent for killer solo riffs. Over the course of his four-decade run with the group, he has forged his own signature style through lightning-fast licks, incorporation of the wah pedal, and detailed picking.

While Hammett’s solo style appears to underpin the genetics of Metallica as much as Hetfield’s vocals, a lot also has to be said of Hetfield’s skill as a rhythm guitarist. The band’s rare talent is immediately apparent upon hearing them perform live especially. The seamless chemistry of the group is rarely stumbled upon, and the pitch-perfect interwoven lead and rhythm sections show just how meticulous they are. As keen disciples of Led Zeppelin, the godfathers of heavy rock music, Metallica have never shied away from declaring their love for their forebears.

Beyond Metallica’s roots in heavy rock of the 1970s, their most obvious inspiration pool lies within their musical niche, thrash metal. While not deemed the originators of the genre, Metallica popularised it though the 1980s and beyond alongside the likes of Slayer, Megadeth, and Anthrax. Together, these bands make up the ‘Big Four’.

During an interview with Little Punk People, Hetfield was once asked to pick out some of his favourite thrash metal bands. Curiously, none of his ‘Big Four’ neighbours received a shout out – ostensibly, they were too obvious. “Oh, my God! There’s tons of them,” Hetfield exclaimed while mulling it over. “Well, Exodus for sure. We grew up with those guys in the Bay Area. Oh, and we stole their guitar player; that too. But, yeah, I think they’re great. Testament, a lot of bands in the Bay Area, a lot of thrash stuff. I just think even before that, punk rock was kind of the beginning of it for me.”

During an interview a few years ago, Hetfield was asked what songs of Metallica’s he was most proud of. Among the songs mentioned in response was ‘The Unforgiven II’ from the band’s 1997 album Reload; he explained that he has a particular fondness for the third verse, where the song breaks down into a wah-heavy guitar excursion. He said that at that moment, he felt, “Wow, we’re professional now, it sounds… it’s almost like Jimmy Page,” he said, adding: “We were entering the realm of [Led] Zeppelin at that point … pretty proud of that too”.

After naming Testament, Hetfield reached back to the formative metal pioneers Motörhead, bending the rules slightly. “Kind of thrashy but rock ‘n’ roll,” Hetfield admitted f the selection, before concluding, “I loved G.B.H., or still do, and I love Discharge a lot. That’s kind of really cool thrash music to me.”

Metallica have been staggeringly prolific over their years under the spotlight, and so when asked to pick his favourite moments, it was clear that it wasn’t an easy question to answer. During the interview, he named three other tracks, and they weren’t the most obvious picks one might expect. Hetfield clearly showed a preference for the band’s mid-1990s era naming ‘Fixxxer’ from Reload as well as ‘Bleeding Me’ and ‘The Outlaw Torn’ from 1996 effort Load.

James Hetfield’s favourite Metallica songs:

‘The Unforgiven II’

‘Fixxxer’

‘Bleeding Me’

‘The Outlaw Torn’

Watch Metallica perform ‘The Unforgiven II’ live at The Billboard Awards in 1997 below.