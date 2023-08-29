Iggy Pop picks the greatest singer of all time









Picking the greatest singer of all time is an almost impossible assignment, as music is subjective, and the tastes of individuals are constantly changing with the seasons. Iggy Pop was once asked to name who he considers to be the best vocalist to ever exist, and the former frontman of The Stooges looked to the past for his surprising answer.

In 2008, Iggy participated in a survey for Rolling Stone alongside various other legendary figures in the music business to name the 20 singers he considers the greatest. As somebody who constantly breaks the rules, Iggy unsurprisingly couldn’t stick to the remit of the task and instead chose to name 21 of his personal favourites, finding room for Kurt Cobain in the 21st spot.

Considering his previous remarks about the late Nirvana frontman, it would have been a travesty if Iggy hadn’t saved a place for Cobain. In 1995, he told Spin about an early Nirvana show he watched in New York City and explained how he was mesmerised by the grunge icon.

“When he sang, he put his voice in this really grating place, and it was kind of devilish sounding. At the end of the set he attacked the drum kit and threw cymbals, other bits, and finally himself into the audience. Later I saw the same guy passing the bar. He was little, with stringy blond hair and a Stooges T-shirt. I felt proud,” Iggy said.

Other acts on his list include his former collaborator David Bowie, Bob Dylan, Bob Marley, Mick Jagger, Chuck Berry and Brian Wilson. As a super fan of The Beatles, Iggy placed Paul McCartney in third, with John Lennon in second.

Over the years, Iggy has made various positive remarks about The Beatles, including naming Rubber Soul as his favourite album by the Fab Four. However, in the top spot was Elvis Presley, who Iggy has been considerably less vocal about throughout his career as a recording artist.

During a profile with The New Yorker in 2019, Iggy revealed Elvis was the first major influence on his artistry and explained how the performative aspect of Presley’s live shows was particularly inspiring to him as an impressionable youngster. “I started listening and watching, especially the stuff he took from minstrel shows. The footwork, the tongue-in-cheek humour,” he revealed.

Their careers are also intriguingly intertwined because Elvis passed away shortly before the release of his second solo album, Lust For Life. As both signed to RCA, the label focused on repackaging old material from Presley. Therefore, they didn’t devote much of their time promoting Iggy’s offering, causing the record to be undeservedly under the radar.

Thankfully, Lust For Life later became revered as a classic, and Iggy holds nothing against the late singer for his untimely death. In 1994, the former Stooges leader also covered ‘Rip It Up’ during a tribute show for Elvis Presley at the Pyramid Arena in Memphis.

Watch Iggy’s take on ‘Rip It Up’ below.