‘I Feel You’: The Vince Clarke song that Depeche Mode turned down









Before Vince Clarke left Depeche Mode, he made a conscious effort to make sure that he did so without anything turning sour. He even penned a new song for the band in an attempt to leave on good terms. However, the song – titled ‘See You’ – was firmly rejected by the remaining members in favour of an alternative track written by 16-year-old Martin Gore.

During his time with Depeche Mode, Clarke had written a number of high-performing singles, including ‘Dreaming of Me’, ‘New Life’, and ‘Just Can’t Get Enough’. Through these singles, the band’s signature sound was firmly established as slick, synthesized electropop, lacking the darker, more gritty rock sensibilities that would come to infiltrate their work later on.

In fact, when Clarke left the band, there were many rumours that those darker senses had put him off and that the direction the other members wanted to embark on wasn’t really Clarke’s bag. Clarke also recognised that, at the time, they were all very young, and he himself didn’t really enjoy the more public aspects of success, which made him frequently butt heads with the others.

However, after Clarke’s departure, the band sought to recreate their sound and crackdown on their industry impact, getting to work on a new album – Songs of Faith and Devotion – to do just that. “The whole Songs of Faith and Devotion project started off with the basic principle that we wanted to become more live, spontaneous and have a lot more performances involved,” Martin Gore told Bong magazine in 1998.

Songs of Faith and Devotion marked a substantial departure from the synthesizer-dominated sound characterising the group’s earlier album, with the single ‘I Feel You’, which featured deliberate guitar feedback screech and a raw bluesy riff and arrangement. “That whole album turned out to be the rockiest that we’ve ever wanted to achieve,” Gore said. “’I Feel You’ is probably the pinnacle of that and it’s about the closest we’re going to come to sounding like a real authentic rock band”.

‘I Feel You’ was also their first song that was written and recorded without Clarke. Before ‘I Feel You’ came to be, though, Clarke penned the track ‘Only You’, but when presented with the song, Depeche Mode declined. Instead, Clarke released ‘Only You’ with his new project Yazoo, which reached number two in the UK charts. However, ‘I Feel You’ surpassed this – and all three other singles written by Clarke – proving that they could soldier on without his contributions.

“We didn’t panic, we just booked some studio time,” Gore said when Clarke first departed. “Then ‘See You,’ which I wrote when I was 16, was the first song we recorded and it was a huge hit; we felt invincible”.

Although this marked a significant transformation, Depeche Mode still maintained many of their signature musical elements, including the “energy” they had instated from the beginning. This is something that Dave Gahan recognised, saying, “It’s impossible for us not to put our stamp on there. But it’s important to try to take it as far away as possible before you put that stamp on. I wanted to spark ideas and have some kind of emotion down there before you could do what we call the ‘screwdriver work’ afterwards.”