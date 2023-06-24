How ‘The Godfather’ directly inspired a seminal scene in ‘Star Wars’









The unparalleled world of Star Wars, renowned for its epic space saga, has been a centre of attention and a source of inspiration since its inception in the late 1970s. The franchise is famous for its unique storytelling as it is for borrowing and referencing from other genres and film classics. One such subtle homage exists in Return of the Jedi, where a captivating scene has drawn a deep-rooted connection with a particularly legendary film from Francis Ford Coppola.

Fans will no doubt be well aware of the influence the films of Akira Kurosawa had on George Lucas. However, what’s probably less well known is the director’s direct inspiration from The Godfather. In a truly satisfying moment in Return of the Jedi, we witness the grotesque character, Jabba the Hutt, meet his demise at the hands of Leia, who was famously played by the great Carrie Fisher. Leia utilises her own slave chain as an instrument of vengeance, choking the life out of her vile captor.

This pivotal scene, however, doesn’t solely stand as a gratifying moment in the Star Wars saga, it simultaneously reflects an intricate nod to a landmark moment in cinematic history – the brutal garrotting of mob enforcer Luca Brasi (played by Lenny Montana) in the first of Coppola’s mafia trilogy.

Lucas elected to portray Jabba’s death via strangulation, inspired by the iconic scene in The Godfather. The choice was made following a suggestion by writer Lawrence Kasdan and beautifully mirrored the demise of the mob enforcer in Francis Ford Coppola’s crime masterpiece. Both scenes, though set in vastly different contexts, share strikingly similar blocking and camera placement.

They magnify the focus on the bulging, lifeless eyes of the victims, effectively capturing the life being choked out of them. Jabba, so grotesquely different in appearance from a regular person, makes the scene palatable for younger audiences, unlike Brasi’s realistic and gruesome death in Coppola’s film, which remains a disturbing watch to this day.

Lucas and The Godfather director were no strangers; their well-known friendship dates back several years before the creation of the third Star Wars film. This shared respect and admiration for one another’s work evidently influenced Lucas’ creative choices in his own films, and by including his own notorious garroting scene, Lucas artfully paid a subtle tribute to one of the most memorable moments in his friend’s magnum opus.

This deep-seated connection transcends the boundaries of time and space, linking the sprawling escapism of Star Wars to the gritty realism of The Godfather. Through shared moments like these, a galaxy far, far away doesn’t seem so distant from the grimy streets of a classic 1940s New York crime saga.