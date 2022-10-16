Watch the deleted Harrison Ford cameo in Steven Spielberg movie ‘E.T.’









Steven Spielberg has made many memorable projects over the course of his illustrious career, and E.T. the Extra Terrestrial is definitely among them. Some fans might have watched the 1982 sci-fi classic multiple times throughout their lives, but few people know that Harrison Ford had a cameo in the film.

That’s because the cameo was eventually removed from the final cut of the film, but after it resurfaced online, many felt that it should have never been taken out of the film in the first place. Although Ford has worked with Spielberg on much more iconic projects such as Raiders of the Lost Ark, this cameo is pretty special too.

During an E.T. Reunion in 2012, the film’s star Henry Thomas, revealed that he was a big fan of Harrison Ford when he got the opportunity to work for Spielberg. Thomas told EW: “When I met Steven, the first thing out of my mouth was I think, ‘I love Raiders of the Lost Ark,’ and my hero was Harrison Ford. I basically was just excited to meet Steven in hopes that I would meet Harrison.”

At the time, Thomas hoped that he would get to star alongside Ford as a part of a cinematic duo. Unfortunately for him, Ford only got involved by taking on a minor part as the principal of Elliot’s (played by Thomas) school. Ford’s cameo featured him lecturing Elliot about the ways of the world while the young boy floated in the air.

Spielberg also commented on the scene, providing details about the hilarious events on screen. The filmmaker said: “He did the scene where E.T. is home levitating all of the stuff for his communicator up the stairs. Elliot is in the principal’s office after the frog incident. We don’t ever see Harrison’s face. We just hear his voice, see his body.”

He added: “Henry’s chair starts levitating. So as E.T. is lifting all of the communicator paraphernalia up the stairs, Henry starts rising off the ground in the chair until his head hits the ceiling. Just as Harrison turns, E.T. loses control of the weight of everything, and it all falls down the stairs, and Henry comes crashing down to the ground, and lands perfectly. Four-point landing. The principal turns around, and as far as he’s concerned, nothing ever happened.”

When it came to the final decisions, Spielberg chose to eliminate the scene from the final cut of E.T. but watching it now definitely makes it seem perfectly goofy due to all the nostalgia associated with the film. Although the scene was deleted, it proved to be a wonderful day for Thomas, who finally got to meet Ford for the first time.

Watch the scene below.