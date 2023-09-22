The guitarist Angus Young described as “another level”









Every artist, whether playing on the pub circuit or selling out stadium venues, is a product of their musical education. Even if you’re an esteemed guitarist with the stature of AC/DC’s Angus Young, these significant early influences are tied to you permanently on an artistic level, even if only subconsciously.

Young was fortunate to come from a musical household, which explains how he and his brother Malcolm became the founding fathers of Australia’s most famous rock band. Picking up the guitar wasn’t a pivotal moment in his life because instruments were always lying around his family home; therefore, playing the six-string has always played a role in his existence.

There was no epiphany for Young that made him learn the guitar after hearing a song on the radio, but that didn’t mean he wasn’t in awe of certain guitarists. By the point that Jimi Hendrix made his way onto his radar, Angus had years of experience and thought he knew how to play the instrument, but Hendrix redefined the sounds that he believed were possible.

During an interview with Guitar in 2021, Young said of discovering Hendrix: “I could play guitar a little bit, but I really got focused on it around the years when I was about 12 into my teenage years, I started to focus more on it. And around when I was about 13-14, that’s when Jimi Hendrix appeared on the horizon. And when I first heard the song ‘Purple Haze’, I was totally enthralled. ‘How’s he doing that?’ I was just so impressed with it. Plus, Malcolm, my brother, there was a few shows we had also seen.”

He continued: “We had gone, the two of us together, and we had seen people like the band The Yardbirds – they had come to Australia. And at the time, the lineup had just changed. I think they originally used to have Jeff Beck. But then, later on, when we saw them, they didn’t have Jeff Beck – they had Jimmy Page on guitar. So that was good because, at that time, that kind of sound, especially for guitar, it jumped out at you, the sound of it.”

Young concluded: “So that was really good. But then when along came Hendrix, you kind of went, ‘Woah! This is another level on guitar.’ So I was very much a fan of that.”

Although from a stylistic perspective, Hendrix and Young are extremely different guitarists who have their own unique styles. However, the latter’s discovery of the former injected bundles of energy into his pursuit of playing the instrument and made his love affair even more deep-rooted. From that moment on, he knew it was his calling to create magic with the guitar.

The discovery of ‘Purple Haze’ had a more giant impact on Young than he could ever have imagined at the time, and soon later, he began exploring other acts of a similar vein, such as Cream, who further opened the horizons of his mind.