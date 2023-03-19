Guitarist and founder of Hawkwind, Mick Slattery, has died aged 77￼









Mick Slattery, the former guitarist behind Hawkwind and The Famous Cure, has died, aged 77.

Passing away after a brief illness, news of Slattery’s death was posted on Hawkwind’s Facebook page, written by Dave Brock: “We are sorry to share the sad news that our old friend, and Hawkwind founder member, Mick Slattery passed away peacefully at home yesterday, St Patrick’s Day, 17th March 2023, aged 77, after a short illness”.

Continuing, the post added: “Me and Mick played together in a band called Famous Cure in 1967, touring Holland before going on to form Hawkwind in 1969. I have lots of fond memories from our younger days, playing together in Holland and hanging out in Richmond at the L’Auberge Cafe and Eel Pie Island”.

Concluding, the statement about Slattery’s death read: “In the late 60s, we used to rehearse in my upstairs flat in Putney and also in the basement of Bob Kerr’s music shop in Gwalior Road, playing loud music, much to the annoyance of our neighbours. Fly free old friend. Dave”.

Brock and Slattery worked together in the band The Famous Cure in the 1960s and later formed Hawkwind in 1969.

