Glastonbury 2023: Watch Elton John perform ‘Are You Ready for Love’ with Jacob Lusk￼









During his headline performance at Glastonbury Festival, Elton John welcomed Jacob Lusk of Gabriels fame to the stage to perform ‘Are You Ready for Love’ to the largest audience that the Pyramid Stages has seen all weekend.

In what is a tremendously significant night for Elton John, after completing ten shows at London’s O2 Arena, the headline set on Worthy Farm arrives as the final UK show of his retirement tour, the singer’s big farewell to his beloved audience.

Reflecting on his decision to retire, Elton, 76, said: “I’m going to go out in the biggest possible way, performing at my very best, with the most spectacular production I’ve ever had, playing in places that have meant so much to me throughout my career … This has been an incredible tour so far, full of the most amazing highs, and I look forward to making more wonderful memories with you at these final shows.”

During his headline set at Glastonbury, Elton John surprised the crowd with his first guest when he brought out Jacob Lusk to perform a classic rendition of ‘Are You Ready for Love’.

Lusk, a quite brilliant American singer from California, was previously a contestant on American Idol and a current member of Gabriels, a group which also includes Ryan Hope and Ari Balouzian.

Ahead of those previous concerts, John spoke to BBC London, saying he “hadn’t really thought about” playing Glastonbury before adding that he was a “little intimidated” at the prospect.

He said: “I’m a little, not frightened, but I’m a little intimidated by it because I haven’t played there, I haven’t been there.”

John continued: “To be honest with you, it’s the first time I’ve been asked to play it, I haven’t turned it down before. But it’s just come at the right time. I’m a great believer in serendipity and fate, and this is the most wonderful way to sign off in England and Great Britain.”

Before his historic Glastonbury headline set, John also spoke to Scott Mills on BBC Radio 2, revealing that he’d never been asked to perform at the Somerset event until the 2023 edition. “It’s too many people for me,” he said of festivals in general. “I don’t like crowds. I have played festivals and I’ve really enjoyed them. But of course, Glastonbury is the crème de la crème.”

Watch Elton John bring out Jacob Lusk at Glastonbury 2023 below.

See more Elton John performing 'Are You Ready For Love?’ live at Glastonbury with Jacob Lusk 🙌#Glastonbury #Glastonbury23 #EltonJohn pic.twitter.com/g9DUNlHMLi — Far Out #Glastonbury23 updates (@FarOutMag) June 25, 2023

