Geddy Lee names the band that “nothing gets close to”









Rush frontman and bassist Geddy Lee has not only been a part of the most influential rock bands of all time but also witnessed a host of other icons in their pomp. As with many of his generation, these artists would prove to be immensely influential in establishing his distinctive style.

One of these groups, who, like Rush, also happened to be a trio, is the psychedelic supergroup Cream. Famously, Cream comprised vocalist and bassist Jack Bruce, guitarist Eric Clapton and drumming virtuoso Ginger Baker. Whilst their existence only lasted two years, from 1966 to 1968, it’s a testament to their power that they managed to shape rock music so significantly.

Cream considerably influenced Geddy Lee, and when speaking to SiriusXM in 2013, he recalled how the British band “changed my life” when he saw them live in Toronto. Lee stated: “Cream sort of changed my life. They blew my mind, and I remember they were coming to Toronto. But I couldn’t get any of my friends interested to go see them. They were playing at Massey Hall. So I went down, bought a ticket, and I went by myself.”

The bespectacled rocker continued: “I just had to see them. They were such an important band to me. Jack Bruce’s bass playing was just out of this world. Eric Clapton, Ginger Baker, I mean they were the ultimate trio. The most influential band on my entire career in many ways.”

While Cream had a defining impact on Geddy Lee, another trio had a lasting impact on him and showed that a three-piece band could be as emphatic as those with more members. This was The Jimi Hendrix Experience, the group that introduced the eminent American guitarist to the world with their game-changing 1967 debut album, Are You Experienced.

When speaking to The Quietus in 2012 to list his 13 favourite albums of all time, Geddy Lee reflected on the brilliance of The Jimi Hendrix Experience and their debut and asserted that “nothing gets close” to their talent. He also noted that the record is so good that it still surprises him all these years later.

Lee said: “I remember when it was released. Yes, THAT far back. I had never heard anything like this before or, indeed, since. There have been many imitators but nothing gets close, does it? Again it was displaying the possibilities and power of a three-piece band, proving beyond any shadow of a doubt that a three-piece can be really powerful and expansive. In many ways, it’s more adaptable and focus than a larger rock band. What is this? Rock? Blues, Jazz. Absolutely moving all over the place and a lesson for any musician on the planet. You hear new things – even now. It still manages to surprise.”

Listen to Are You Experienced below.