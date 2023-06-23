Foo Fighters Glastonbury 2023: Dave Grohl and daughter pay tribute to late mother









After some speculation throughout the weekend, Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters have turned up for a surprise gig at Glastonbury. Among a handful of staples from their live set, Grohl brought out a special guest for a touching tribute.

Halfway through their set, Grohl brought out his daughter Violet to provide vocals on the new song ‘Show Me How’. The song comes from the band’s latest record But Here We Are, which also features vocals by Violet.

During his introduction, Grohl called his daughter his “favourite singer in the world” before going into the song. Grohl also played the song in tribute to his late mother, who died while the band was recording their latest record.

There had been some speculation whether or not Foo Fighters were going to perform at all, being under the moniker ‘The Churnups’ for most of the week. Once Dave Grohl was spotted backstage earlier today, Foo Fighters announced on social media that they would be performing.

In a statement given by the band weeks ago, Grohl also included the phrase ‘churn up’ saying, “when I see your joy, it brings me joy. But, I see you… and it feels good to see you, churning up these emotions together”.

This is also the first time that the band have played Glastonbury since the death of their drummer Taylor Hawkins. Having passed away in early 2022, Hawkins was replaced by session drummer Josh Freese as the band’s permanent percussionist.

Leading up to the tour, the band had also posted a thank-you to the fans for their first run of shows, saying, “Hey. It’s been a while. Now that we’ve returned from our first run of shows, I felt compelled to reach out and thank you all for being there for us”.