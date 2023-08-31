The classic Fleetwood Mac song written in 30 minutes









While the sessions for Rumours found Fleetwood Mac at their most chaotic, Christine McVie was usually the centre of gravity that kept everyone anchored. Although she and her husband, bassist John McVie, were going through a divorce at the time, McVie herself was a routinely positive force throughout the album’s recording, as heard in her optimistic songs like ‘Don’t Stop’, ‘You Make Loving Fun’, and ‘Oh Daddy’.

For McVie’s central side-one-ending ballad ‘Songbird’, that theme of optimism surrounding love continued on. While her bandmates were falling apart thanks to their own love lives, McVie was remaining strong. Even better, McVie was able to capture the song in only 30 minutes.

“If you take ‘Songbird’ as an example, that was written in about half an hour,” McVie told Uncut. “If I could write a few more like that, I would be a happy girl. It doesn’t really relate to anybody in particular; it relates to everybody. A lot of people play it at their weddings or at bar mitzvahs, or at their dog’s funeral. It’s universal. It’s about you and nobody else. It’s about you and everybody else. That’s how I like to write songs.”

“Stevie and I were in a condominium block, and the boys were all in the Sausalito Record Plant house raving with girls and boozer and everything,” McVie recalled to Mojo Magazine in 2015. “I had a little transistorised electric piano next to my bed, and I woke up one night at about 3:30 a.m. and started playing it. I had all, words, melody, chords in about 30 minutes.”

“It was like a gift from the angels, but I had no way to record it. I thought, ‘I’m never gonna remember this.’ So I went back to bed and couldn’t sleep. I wrote the words down quickly,” she added. “Next day, I went into the studio shaking like a leaf ’cause I knew it was something special. I said, ‘Ken, (Caillat, Rumours’ co-producer/engineer) put the 2-track on. I want to record this song!’ I think they were all in there, smoking opium.”

When it came time to lay the track down, the studio environment at The Record Plant wasn’t quite suitable. Instead, McVie and the album’s producers embarked over to the Zellerbach Auditorium in Berkeley. As Lindsey Buckingham strummed an acoustic guitar offstage, McVie was given a literal spotlight as she recorded the delicate track more or less on her own.

Check out ‘Songbird’ down below.