The Fleetwood Mac album Mick Fleetwood called "non-existent"









In the mid-1990s, Fleetwood Mac were a shadow of their former selves and were undeniably living off past glories. The spark had gone, and sadly, the Mac had morphed into a nostalgia act that had lost its relevancy — a sentiment that was proven with the release of 1995’s Time.

The project arrived as their first album in five years, a follow-up to Behind The Mask. A lot had changed during that period of time, most notably, Stevie Nicks had exited the group, and they were undoubtedly reeling from her absence. Meanwhile, Lindsay Buckingham left the band in 1987, and his contribution was also greatly missed.

There was renewed interest in Fleetwood Mac following their reunion for Bill Clinton’s inauguration in 1993, a performance which included Nicks and Buckingham. However, the singer had no interest in returning to the group on a full-time basis, and they headed to the studio without her.

Time was recorded over two years and shared with the world in October 1995. However, much to the frustration of Fleetwood Mac, the world wasn’t interested in listening to the album and widely ignored their 16th release.

Despite being one of the most-loved bands on the planet, Time garnered very little interest. Astonishingly, it didn’t make a dent in the Billboard 200 in the United States and only managed to peak at 47 in the United Kingdom, which is atrocious by their standards.

“It was a long shot, and it was totally reliant on whether the music was accepted,” Mick Fleetwood later admitted about the failed release. “It wasn’t. … We may as well not have made that album. It took its course, or didn’t take its course, and it was nonexistent.”

Two years later, Fleetwood Mac were again en vogue when the Rumours line-up patched things up. They reunited for a live album recorded at Warner Bros studios in California and titled The Dance, a project which went to number one in the United States. It completed the Mac’s glorious turnaround, and an arena tour followed shortly afterwards.

Time and The Dance were a lesson to Mick Fleetwood about what people wanted them to be. If they wanted to be a huge, arena-filling band, then Nicks and Buckingham needed to be involved with Fleetwood Mac. A tough lesson Mick discovered the hard way with the reaction to Time.

Listen to the album branded as “nonexistent” by Mick Fleetwood below.