







Songs are the perfect medium for paying tribute to those we have lost. For centuries, musical elegies have been performed to honour the dead, from Gabriel Fauré’s classical ‘Elegy’ to ‘Roll on John’ by Bob Dylan, in tribute to the late Beatle, John Lennon.

In the music world, premature deaths are all too common. Influenced by a culture of late nights, drug-taking and excessive drinking, many popular bands have lost members too soon due to preventable tragedies.

Or maybe the pressure of being in a band becomes too much, with mental health issues only exacerbated by a lack of routine and grounding. As demonstrated by Ian Curtis and Kurt Cobain, some of the most talented musicians of our time have passed away by suicide, leaving behind a legacy continued by their fellow bandmates.

Therefore, honouring musicians through song – the medium they knew best – ensures their memory lives on. There are countless examples of songs that have been written in tribute to fallen bandmates, from AC/DC’s ‘Black in Black’ to Red Hot Chili Peppers’ ‘Dosed’. However, here are five tracks that stand out as memorable tributes to incredible musicians, from John Lennon to Brian Jones.

Five heartbreaking songs written for late bandmates:

George Harrison – ‘All Those Years Ago’

When John Lennon was tragically murdered in 1981, fans of The Beatles were understandably distraught. However, the toll it took on his bandmates was much greater. Despite the challenges the band faced as it came to an end, the members were all massive parts of each other’s lives and couldn’t quite believe that their friend had been shot dead.

A year after the murder, Harrison penned a track as a tribute to his late friend. Appearing on his solo album Somewhere In England, ‘All Those Years Ago’ is a touching elegy to Lennon, featuring Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, marking the first reunion of the remaining bandmates since 1970.

New Order – ‘Elegia’

New Order proved the power of their musicianship by providing a powerful and emotional tribute to their former Joy Division frontman Ian Curtis without the need for any lyrics. The five-minute track, ‘Elegia’, glitters with dark synths as the band’s signature guitar sound lingers in the background.

According to drummer Stephen Morris, the track is a cut-down version of a 17-and-a-half-minute recording. Peter Hook has frequently expressed the heartbreak and guilt he feels years after Curtis’ death, saying, “It was heartbreaking to put it all away and never promote Closer, never promote ‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’, put it in a box, put it in the back of the cupboard. And we went off to New Order.”

Foo Fighters – ‘Friend of a Friend’

Dave Grohl decided to strip his tribute to former Nirvana bandmate Kurt Cobain back to basics, delivering a delicate song in memory of the grunge icon with just an acoustic guitar on ‘Friend of a Friend’. Although the song appears on Foo Fighters’ 2005 album In Your Honor, it was originally written (and secretly recorded) in 1990, shortly after Grohl met his new bandmates.

‘Friend of a Friend’ is a fitting tribute to the Nirvana frontman, and you can undoubtedly hear Cobain’s influence on the track’s acoustic sound. Grohl sings, “He says ‘Nevermind'” in reference to the band’s second album, and “When he plays/ No one speaks”, alluding to the breathtaking impact Cobain had on audiences.

Ringo Starr – ‘Never Without You’

Although Ringo was never the strongest member of The Beatles and had the weakest solo discography, his heartwarming tribute to George Harrison, released in 2003, cannot be forgotten. Starr was closest to Harrison out of all the Beatles, especially post-breakup, so he penned ‘Never Without You’ to express “how I miss him in my heart and in music.”

Featuring Eric Clapton on guitar, Starr’s bittersweet track is hardly covert. He sings lyrics that directly reference Harrison’s songs.”‘Here Comes The Sun’ is about you” and “I know all things must pass”, Starr declares that Harrison will never be forgotten. “Now we will carry on/ Never without you.”

The Rolling Stones – ‘Shine A Light’

The Rolling Stones lost their founding member Brian Jones after increasing issues with drugs and alcohol led to his drowning whilst under the influence in 1969. Mick Jagger originally wrote the song ‘Shine A Light’ in 1968, detailing Jones’ drug addiction. However, Jagger edited the lyrics to create a tribute to his former friend after his passing.

Released in 1972 as part of the album Exile On Main Street, the song is an upbeat celebration of Jones, despite his issues. Jagger wishes his friend the best in the afterlife, singing, “May the good Lord shine a light on you, yeah/ Make every song you sing your favourite tune.”