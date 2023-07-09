







Since his feature film debut with Reservoir Dogs in 1992, Quentin Tarantino has made a name for himself as one of the world’s biggest cult directors. Cultivating a distinctive style around stylised violence, excessive expletives, and iconic soundtracks, his posters have adorned students’ walls everywhere.

But Tarantino’s writing and casting process is also crucial to his success. The director often writes specific parts for specific actors, drawing up dream cast lists as he pens his films. He’s also built up long-term working relationships with several actors he trusts, including Uma Thurman, Christoph Waltz and Brad Pitt. But Samuel L. Jackson tops the list for most Tarantino collaborations, appearing in seven of the cult director’s feature films.

Though Tarantino’s reputation precedes him, he still hasn’t always been able to secure his dream castings. Due to various circumstances, from filming schedules to ideological conflicts, a number of actors have turned down an appearance in a Tarantino film.

Below, we’ve collected five iconic roles that Tarantino wrote for actors who didn’t end up appearing in the film, from the eponymous Django in Django Unchained to the antagonistic Bill in Kill Bill.

Five classic Quentin Tarantino roles he wrote for somebody else

Standartenführer Hans Landa in Inglorious Basterds

The main antagonist in Tarantino’s 2009 war film Inglorious Basterds was played by Christoph Waltz. The German actor received widespread praise for his performance in the film, even securing an Academy Award for ‘Best Supporting Actor’. But Tarantino initially intended for the part to be played by Hollywood darling Leonardo DiCaprio.

The director changed his mind as he decided a German-speaking actor should play the role. Tarantino feared that he had written an unplayable part. He told Variety, “Landa is a linguistic genius, and the actor who played him needed the same facility with language or he would never be what he was on the page.” Eventually, he found the perfect casting in Waltz – Tarantino even stated that “he gave me my movie back.”

Lieutenant Archie Hicox in Inglorious Basterds

Tarantino’s war film was rife with alternate castings, and the filmmaker hadn’t initially intended for Michael Fassbender to portray British army officer Lieutenant Archie Hicox either. Tarantino actually wanted the beloved British comedic actor Simon Pegg. In an interview with the Radio Times, Pegg explained why he was unable to take the role.

He stated, “I had to drop out because I made a commitment to something else.” Pegg stated that it was a “heartbreaking” week in which he had to decide between two of the biggest directors in cinema: Tarantino and Steven Spielberg. Eventually, Pegg decided to go with the latter, appearing in The Adventures of Tintin as the voice of Thompson. Pegg also modestly praised Fassbender’s performance, “The person who did end up playing is a far better actor than me!”

Bill in Kill Bill

Tarantino’s Kill Bill series saw David Carradine take on the role of the formidable Bill for both volumes. But he actually wrote the part for Warren Beatty. On the ReelBlend podcast, Tarantino stated, “I wrote Bill for Warren Beatty, and it ended up not working out. And then I cast David Carradine and kind of rewrote it for David Carradine.”

The director also states that Bruce Willis would have been his third choice. Reflecting on the first draft of the film, he shared, “When I read the original version of Kill Bill, it kind of cracks me up now, because it’s the Warren Beatty version.” He explains that the character was more of an “evil James Bond type” with a “Warren Beatty kind of quality about him.”

Butch Coolidge in Pulp Fiction

Tarantino’s original cast list for Pulp Fiction recently resurfaced, revealing the director’s wish list at the time of writing. The list notes that Tarantino wrote the part of Butch Coolidge specifically for Matt Dillon, listing the likes of Sean Penn and Nick Cage as potential backups. But the finalised part was played by Bruce Willis.

This was because Matt Dillon turned down the role. In a Vanity Fair article, Tarantino’s agent, Mike Simpson explained why: “He gave Matt the script, and he read it and said, ‘I love it. Let me sleep on it.’ Quentin then called me and said, ‘He’s out. If he can’t tell me face-to-face that he wants to be in the movie – after he read the script – he’s out.’”

In fact, many of the names on Tarantino’s original cast list for Pulp Fiction were absent from the finalised film. John Travolta’s Vincent was intended for Michael Madsen, Samuel L. Jackson’s Jules was written for Larry Fishburn, and Uma Thurman was absent from Tarantino’s list altogether.

Django Freeman in Django Unchained

In 2012, Tarantino released a Western-style film about Django, a black slave, who joins forces with a bounty hunter to track down criminals and find his enslaved wife. The film’s protagonist was played by actor and singer Jamie Foxx, supported by a star-studded cast featuring Christoph Waltz, Leonardo Dicaprio, Kerry Washington and Samuel L. Jackson.

But Tarantino had intended for Will Smith to take on the title character’s role. Smith turned Tarantino’s offer down. He told GQ that he didn’t want to make a slavery film about revenge: “It was about the creative direction of the story. To me, it’s as perfect a story as you could ever want: a guy that learns how to kill to retrieve his wife, that has been taken as a slave. That idea is perfect.” But Smith and Tarantino’s differences came from the central theme of vengeance. Smith decided not to take the role, concluding, “I wanted to make that movie so badly, but I felt the only way was, it had to be a love story, not a vengeance story.”