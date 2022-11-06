Why David Crosby nearly quit music after watching Bob Dylan for the first time









In a similar fashion to Bob Dylan, David Crosby was a product of the Greenwich Village folk scene. However, unlike Dylan, Crosby had to wait a lengthy period before stumbling upon success after returning to Los Angeles to form The Byrds, which is when everything fell into place.

Before forming The Byrds, Crosby had switched the Californian sun for the bright lights of New York. It was home to Greenwich Village, which was the only place to be for musicians in the early 1960s, and Crosby was convinced he’d become the central star of the scene. He regularly played folk clubs alongside Chicago native Terry Callier in a duo, but success evaded them.

Crosby believed nobody in Greenwich was as talented as him, and he was on a one-man mission to prove himself. Naturally, Crosby began to hear whispers about a young starlet named Bob Dylan, who he was intrigued to watch live. However, it was a decision he soon grew to regret, and it nearly made him give up on his aspirations to make it in the music industry.

Speaking to Rock Cellar in 2017, Crosby reflected upon his lifestyle at the time: “I was a young, not quite starving folkie in Greenwich Village, working in the basket houses. That’s where you sing a set and then you pass a basket. If you did a really good job, you might be able to get that piece of pizza for dinner. Maybe. And you gotta be really good to get it.”

He continued: “OK, so I hear about this guy Bob Dylan, gonna play at Gerdes Folk City. And everybody was talking about him. I didn’t know why. So I snuck in, got in close there, and the first reaction I had was very egotistical: Well, shit, I can sing better than that! And then I started listening to the words. And I nearly quit right then.”

Crosby also spoke about how watching Dylan forced him to better his artistry if he was ever to compete. The CSNY member added: “The guy’s such a good poet. He’s such a good poet, holy shit, is he a good poet. And I was pretty stunned. I walked out of there very confused, because I knew I could sing better and I knew that I just had to up my game about words a thousand percent. He was a terrific inspiration to me in the sense that I knew I had to become a much better poet. And so I tried my best to do that.”

A few years later, Crosby and The Byrds had Dylan to thank for their first number-one single, ‘Mr. Tambourine Man’, which was a cover of his track. Therefore, their careers will forever be intertwined, and Crosby remains thankful for the lesson in humility he was taught by witnessing Bob Dylan perform in Greenwich Village.