The unusual first record to sell one million copies









Before the birth of rock ‘n’ roll, which led to the creation of The Beatles, the landscape was incomparable to the one we recognise today. For centuries, opera reigned supreme, and the first record that sold one million copies is a composition you’re likely unfamiliar with.

According to the Guinness Book of World Records, it’s ‘Vesti La Giubba’, which translates to ‘put on the costume’. It’s Leoncavallo’s I Pagliacci’s creation and featured vocals by the Italian opera singer Enrico Caruso. The original recording of the track was made in 1902, and Caruso went on to remake the effort on two separate occasions for the Victor Talking Machine Company over the following five years. In popular culture, it has been featured on Seinfeld and The Simpsons.

Opera had been around for centuries before ‘Vesti La Giubba’, but the technology wasn’t there for people to listen to it in their homes. Therefore, the only way opera was accessible was to attend a theatre and hear it live, which was only available for the upper classes.

The birth of photographic records towards the end of the 19th century was revolutionary and allowed Pagliacci to find a wider audience for his compositions. He’d been performing across Europe since 1873, but the physical release of ‘Vesti La Giubba’ took his fame up another level.

Caruso was also a star in his own right. He began singing in the historic city of Naples in 1895 and soon established himself as one of the leading voices in Italy. In 1987, his career was celebrated by the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, which recognised Caruso with a posthumous Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Italian Tribune’s description of the record-breaking ‘Vesti La Giubba’ reads: “The setting is simple. Leoncavallo places four main characters on the stage, a husband, Canio; his wife, Nedda and two men, Silvio and Tonio. Of course, there is the usual cast of villagers who complete the cast. The first act opens in Calabria, Italy. It is the story unfolding behind the scenes of the play to be staged where we find the real narrative of Pagliacci.

“Tired of Canio’s jealousy, wife Nedda is drawn to Silvio and makes plans to elope with him. Eyewitness to the affair is Tonio, who informs Canio of their plans. The betrayed husband confronts his wife while observing a man disappearing in the distance. Refusing to name her lover, the broken-hearted Canio goes to his dressing room and sings ‘Vesti La Giubba’. The song paints a picture of the agony of love lost; Caruso captured not only its fundamental musical dynamics…but also its very soul! His performance convinced listeners that he was, for a few moments on stage…Canio.”

Listen below to the first record to sell one million copies.