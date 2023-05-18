First look at Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro in ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’









The new trailer for Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon has given eager fans their first glimpse at Robert De Niro and Brendan Fraser in the highly anticipated movie.

Based on the narrative non-fiction novel of the same name by David Grann, Killers of the Flower Moon focuses on the treatment of the Osage tribe in northeast Oklahoma during the early 20th century. Scorsese’s 27th feature film tells the tragic story of Mollie Burkart, one of the city’s wealthiest individuals whose family and friends begin to be murdered, forcing the involvement of the F.B.I and J. Edgar Hoover.

As well as Fraser and De Niro, the movie also features the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Jesse Plemons, Louis Cancelmi, Lily Gladstone and John Lithgow.

Whilst many thought the film would be competing at the Cannes Film Festival 2023, Killers of the Flower Moon is merely premiering at the festival, leaving the Palme d’Or to be fought over by the likes of Ken Loach, Wes Anderson and Jonathan Glazer, among many others. The festival started on May 16th and comes to an end on May 27th.

Take a look at brand new images of the cast of Killers of the Flower Moon below.

(Credits: Far Out / Apple TV+ / Paramount Pictures)

