Cinematic pioneers: the first ever non-pornography orgasm on screen









Scenes featuring sex in movies are considered today with an air of desensitisation. Still, when feature films finally came to audiences around the turn of the 19th century towards the 1930s, societies were often governed by a stricter moral code, meaning that any films that depicted sex were often considered scandalous.

Of course, in today’s films, we can barely get by an hour without characters getting their kit off, regardless of whether it’s an action flick, a comedy or something in between. Sex in cinema is simply a big attraction to audiences, and what could be more alluring than watching an actor pretending to have an orgasm?

Regardless, 100 or so years ago, a non-pornographic orgasm was difficult to find on screen, but it eventually came in full force. It arrived in the 1933 Czech movie Ecstasy and starred a little-known 18-year-old actor by the name of Hedy Kiesler. The actor later changed her name to Hedy Lamarr, played Eva, a young woman who is married to an older, impotent man.

After taking a swim one day, a horse runs off with Eva’s clothes, and she somehow finds herself in the arms of a young stud. Running through the countryside in the buff was considered scandalous enough, but what came next was an outrage to the cinema audiences of the 1930s.

Eva is, after all, a married woman, even if her marriage is loveless, so when she and the opportunistic mystery young man get their freak on, viewers of the movie at the time did not admire her actions, to say the least. We eventually have Eva tugging at the carpet, pulling her pearl necklace from her neck and eventually pulling her best orgasm face. All washed down, of course, with a nice few pulls on a cigarette.

Unlike Eva’s pleasure, though, the Pope was less than happy at the time and called out the film in the Vatican newspaper. Kiesler/Lamarr herself felt the full effects of her appearance, too, becoming known as “the Ecstasy girl”. Her husband (whom she later fled after he became a Nazi) sought to destroy every copy of the film, and the whole ordeal turned out to be rather disastrous.

So while the orgasm scene is incredibly tame by today’s standards, it still serves as something of a watershed moment in cinematic history. In that sense, Hedy Lamarr is something of a film icon, a liberator of the human body in all its glory.

Check out the scene from Ecstasy below.