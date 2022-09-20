The first American film to receive an X rating









American directors have lived in fear of the censorship ratings slapped on their films by the Motion Picture Association of America for a long time. Although the landscape is changing due to the omnipresence of streaming platforms, it is still interesting to learn more about the evolution of film censorship in Hollywood.

Within this system, the X rating was reserved for films whose contents were deemed to be unsuitable for children due to explicit depictions of sex, violence and other related themes. This rating came into effect when the Motion Picture Association film rating system was introduced in 1968, following the infamous Hays Code.

The first American film to get the X rating was released in 1968 as well, and it was made by none other than the great New Hollywood auteur Brian De Palma. Titled Greetings, it was one of De Palma’s very first works, and it starred Robert De Niro in his first major film appearance. Over the years, the film has been largely forgotten, but it’s still relevant due to these interesting facts.

Although technically, The Wedding Party was De Niro’s first major film, it came out after Greetings, and De Niro had already gained recognition for his collaboration with De Palma. Structured in an episodic format, Greetings revolves around three friends who are eccentric in their own ways. A satirical take on the Vietnam war draft, it explores the existential impact of war in a humorous way.

In an interview, De Palma explained: “You submit a film to the ratings board, and they tell you that you have an ‘X.’ Then you try to get some insight into the scenes which are disturbing them, or which are too excessive. Sometimes, you put stuff in, you’re ultimately not going to put in so that they can have stuff they can say is too excessive, and they want to take out.”

He added: “But Scarface was a unique situation. I cut it back once, sent it in, and they gave me an ‘X.’ I cut it back twice, sent it in, and they gave me an ‘X.’ Then I cut it back a third time, and they still gave me an ‘X.’ I’ve been fighting with the ratings board since…Greetings! Greetings had an ‘X.’ Greetings was released with an ‘X.'”

Brian De Palma had made a film about draft-dodging for younger audiences, but ironically, Greetings got the dreaded X rating which granted restricted access. After some of the sexual material was cut from the film, the rating was amended to an R, but it ended up in the history books as the first X-rated American film.

