Disney finished an ‘Alien vs Predator’ anime they won’t release









After holding the rights to two iconic monster figures, Disney have baulked at the idea of releasing an ‘Alien vs Predator’ anime. Despite having no release date, the meetings of the two extraterrestrial monsters project has been completely finished.

When talking to the Perfect Organism Podcast, former 20th Century Fox licensing director Joshua Izzo confirmed that the anime is finished, saying, “There is, sitting at Disney now, at 20th Studios, 10 episodes of a fully completed Alien vs. Predator anime series that I produced”. Prior to working on the anime, the original plan had been to release an animated series featuring both monsters.

The premise of the anime was supposed to take place between the events of Alien vs Predator and Aliens 4 and allegedly had director Shinji Aramaki, who had previously worked on projects like Starship Troopers, Appleseed Ex Machina, and Blade Runner: Black Lotus.

Izzo would go on to say that it would have been easy with the licensing of the characters, but Disney decided to keep the project dormant. Even if it doesn’t see the light of day, Izzo remained proud of the work made with the anime, remarking, “It’s done. It’s in the can. It’s mixed; it’s finished. It was produced and story cracked by Eric Calderon and Dave Baker, two unbelievably crazy talented guys”. Despite the finished product, there hasn’t been so much as a trailer available to see what the show would look like.