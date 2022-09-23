The story of how Cameron Crowe cameoed in a Steven Spielberg movie as a favour









As if to wink at the audiences, directors will often appear in their own movies, with the likes of Alfred Hitchcock, Quentin Tarantino and Steven Spielberg being known for finding it hard to resist the allure of the limelight. These appearances can be mere fleeting visits, flying past in the background, or, for Tarantino, they can be entire scenes which, more often than not, are detrimental to the film’s final quality.

Spielberg, however, is known for his more classy cameos, making a quick appearance on screen before dipping back out behind the camera, or off the set entirely. Over the years, he has popped up in such films as the Will Smith sci-fi flick Men In Black, creature-feature Gremlins and even the Simon Pegg and Nick Frost alien comedy, Paul, with the presence of Spielberg always attracting the eyes of movie fans.

One of his best cameos came in the Cameron Crowe movie Vanilla Sky, however, when Spielberg approached Tom Cruise’s character and greeted him, saying: “Happy Birthday, you son of a bitch”. In a totally unexpected moment, Spielberg only agreed to do the scene because he was working with Cruise at the time on the adaptation of Philip K. Dick’s sci-fi novel, Minority Report.

Crowe’s 2001 film was later compared to the best of Spielberg, not because he was in it, but because the fantastical drama was brimming with cinematic magic and genuine innovative imagination. Of course, the appearance of Spielberg in the actual film must have helped the film garner more attention, so, as a mark of thanks, Crowe returned the favour and agreed to appear in Minority Report as a man riding the subway.

Spielberg’s casting of Cameron Crowe as a background extra didn’t mark the first time that the director would work with a fellow filmmaker, recruiting the help of French pioneer François Truffaut for the 1977 sci-fi Close Encounters of the Third Kind. Playing Claude Lacombe, a French government scientist, this was Truffaut’s only acting role in a film he did not direct, as well as his only role in an English-language film.

Using his free time to write the script for The Man Who Loved Women, Truffaut impresses in the role, adding the drama and mystery of Spielberg’s 1977 classic.

Speaking about the influence of the French director, Spielberg told the American Film Institute, “Truffaut is wonderful to work with, he’s really amazing because he’s so simple, he’s as simple as his films…I kept talking to Francois like he was more than the man who made Jules and Jim and he’s not he’s Jules”.

Continuing, he adds: “He’s a fantastic guy, he really is, he loves movies more than anybody I’ve ever met in my life. You can take all this new Hollywood bullshit and get all of us guys sitting in the room together and he puts us away, he knows more about movies than any of us ever will”.