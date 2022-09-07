The director Alfred Hitchcock called "a century ahead"









You’d think a director so transfixed by his own work would be hard to impress, but Alfred Hitchcock raved about other people’s movies almost as much as the public did about his own. As well as being a vocal admirer of Vittorio De Sica, Luis Buñuel and F.W. Murnau, Hitch had some very nice things to say about one of Italy’s greatest directors. Let’s take a closer look.

Released in 1966, Blowup focuses on the life of a fashion photographer called Thomas. One day, after taking pictures in the park, he learns he inadvertently photographed a murder scene. On closer inspection, he is horrified to discover a vague shape lurking on the edge of the frame, which could just be a shadow, but looks very much like a gun. All that is certain is that the woman in the photo – a model Thomas has photographed before – wants the picture.

On release, Blowup was regarded as something of a masterpiece. Critics declared it as impressive a film as Rome, Open City, Citizen Kane or Hiroshima Mon Amour. At the same time, it seemed to herald a newly vibrant form of cinema in which the boundary between fact and fiction was deliberately ambiguous. It was, in essence, the perfect film for a decade in which mass media’s pacifying, alienating impact was becoming apparent.

The first time Hitchcock saw Blowup, he was struck dumb. “My God!” Hitchcock blurted to screenwriter Howard Fast. “I’ve just seen Michelangelo Antonioni’s Blowup. These Italian directors are a century ahead of me in terms of technique. What have I been doing all this time?” He would watch the film repeatedly, absorbing the same hazy colour palette and rough cynicism into his work. Kaleidoscope – which later became Frenzy – is the perfect example, or it would be if it hadn’t been shelved.

Later, perhaps due to the failure of Kaleidoscope, Hitchcock would reevaluate Antonioni, labelling him “pretentious”. At that moment, Hitch seemed to lose all interest in new waves. Cinema became, in his eyes, something eternal and comforting.

The British director would spend the remainder of his career making family-friendly jaunts like 1974’s Benji, which seem just about as far removed from the disorienting world of Antonioni cinema as it’s possible to be. Still, there was a time when Hitchcock was so shocked by the innovations of his contemporaries that the only course of action was a complete creative overhaul.

