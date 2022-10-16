Revisiting David Gilmour's swipe at Roger Waters on 'You Know I'm Right'









It’s no secret that David Gilmour and Roger Waters’ relationship is virtually non-existent. In 1984, they were borderline mortal enemies following Waters’ hostile exit from Pink Floyd, and his former bandmate took out his fury on the vicious track, ‘You Know I’m Right’.

“It’s a really odd thing in my opinion,” Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason recently said about his two friends feuding during an interview with Rolling Stone. Elaborating on the reason behind why they still haven’t resolved the issue, he added: “But I think the problem is Roger doesn’t really respect David. He feels that writing is everything, and that guitar playing and the singing are something that, I won’t say anyone can do, but that everything should be judged on the writing rather than the playing.”

The origins of their fall-out originate from Waters’ decision to leave the group and trying to lodge a legal case to stop Pink Floyd from continuing without him. Following his departure, Waters issued a statement to EMI and CBS that invoked the ‘Leaving Member’ clause in his contract. As the driving force creatively behind the band, he felt they needed him to continue.

Sadly, they couldn’t settle the issue in a civilised manner, and in October 1986, Waters started High Court proceedings to formally dissolve Pink Floyd, labelling the group a “spent force creatively”.

Understandably, Mason and Gilmour refuted his brazen claim that there was no Pink Floyd without him. Eventually, Waters officially resigned after careful legal considerations in 1987. However, he only did so because of the potential financial repercussions, stating: “If I hadn’t, the financial repercussions would have wiped me out completely”.

Although Waters hadn’t officially departed Floyd by 1984, the writing was already on the wall, and he’d not performed with the band for three years. Furthermore, he refused to allow Gilmour to contribute anything to their 1983 album, The Final Cut, which was solely his creative vision.

As a result, Gilmour was tired of the situation and revelled in making his solo album, About Face, which allowed him to express himself freely without Waters breathing down his neck. “This didn’t begin life as a song about Roger but ended up as one, prompted by the future of Floyd being in doubt,” Gilmour told Mojo in 2015 about ‘You Know I’m Right’.

Detailing further, he continued: “You are tempted to allow yourself to let those grumbles surface in things. I think it’s generally a poor idea. And if I went back to it, I probably wouldn’t do that. It’s impossible not to grumble and moan about the inequalities and injustices of life.”

In the lyrics, Gilmour didn’t hold back from saying what he truly thought about the Waters situation and sang: “We really seem to have a problem here, But is it you or me? Whatever I have going through my mind, You always have to disagree, It’s just a matter of opinions, It’s not a simple fact, Why don’t you try to see the other side? Don’t turn your back.”

The release of ‘You Know I’m Right’ likely only incensed Waters further and played a part in his pursuit of legal action. However, Gilmour needed to tell his version of events and show there are always two sides to every story.