Dave Grohl once picked the “best” support band









In his time at the top, Dave Grohl has performed in two of the most successful bands in music history, namely Nirvana and Foo Fighters. He’s also helped bring to life the work of others, such as Queens of the Stone Age, Tenacious D, and the supergroup Them Crooked Vultures. Widely deemed one of the greatest drummers of all time for his efforts behind the kit and an unbelievable songwriter due to his post-Nirvana career, Grohl is as eminent as they come.

Throughout his career, whether in his early days performing in hardcore legends Scream, Nirvana or Foo Fighters, Grohl has shared the stage with an extensive list of prominent names. Nirvana toured with the likes of Melvins and Hole, and before their iconic headline set at Reading Festival 1992, the likes of Nick Cave, Mudhoney, Teenage Fanclub, L7, Pavement and Screaming Trees all performed.

In Foo Fighters, Grohl has seen a wide variety of acts support his band, including Ween, Jawbreaker, Cave In and Supergrass. More contemporary bands to warm the crowd up for them include Wolf Alice and The Cribs.

Given that Dave Grohl has shared the stage with so many prominent outfits, the question of who his favourite support band has been over the years is one that fans have long wanted an answer to. It transpires that in 2017, Grohl did, in fact, name his favourite support, with his choice a surprising one. Grohl chose the Derby rock band The Struts. He maintains they’re “the best opening band we’ve ever had.”

Whilst they are not as well-known in their native land, the classic rock-leaning outfit rose quickly after forming in 2012 and has a significant following in America. As well as supporting Foo Fighters, they’ve opened for The Rolling Stones, Guns N’ Roses and The Who and released songs with The Stokes guitarist Albert Hammond Jr, Robbie Williams and Paris Jackson.

Speaking to Radio X ahead of the Foo Fighters show at Manchester’s Etihad Stadium in June 2017, Grohl said of The Struts: “I guess they don’t get a lot of love in England, but in America, they’re the best opening band we’ve ever had.”

“That kid Luke (Spiller), the singer, it’s unbelievable. He’ll walk out in front of an audience in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where nobody has ever heard of them and by the end of the show he’ll have the entire audience in the palm of his hand,” Grohl added. “I love seeing that. To see an audience turn like that is not easy.”

Watch Luke Spiller perform with Foo Fighters below.