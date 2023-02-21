‘Sick Again’: The creepy Led Zeppelin song that has aged terribly









In their 12-year existence, English rockers Led Zeppelin reached heights that remains the stuff of dreams for aspiring musicians. Their crowning achievement is that they were the outfit that dethroned The Beatles as the world’s most important band. This regicide occurred when the Liverpudlian group were slowly winding down proceedings towards the end of the 1960s.

To achieve this feat, Zeppelin did three things. Firstly, 1969’s Led Zeppelin II knocked Abbey Road off the top of the charts, with its successor, Led Zeppelin III, doing the same to The Beatles’ final album, Let It Be. Then, in their final demonstration of the epoch change, they broke the record for concert attendance that the Fab Four set at Shea Stadium in 1965. This arrived via a 57,000 show in Tampa, Florida, in 1973.

Musically, Led Zeppelin are often spoken about in only glowing terms, given the remarkable form they found for rarely releasing misfires. However, there are failures to be found in their discography. One of the most glaring blots on their oeuvre is ‘Sick Again’ from 1975’s Physical Graffiti. Allegedly, the track was written by frontman Robert Plant as a way of voicing his pity for the group of young girls he called the ‘L.A. Queens’, who would flock to the band’s hotel rooms to offer “favours”. Despite his apparently well-meaning intentions, the lyrics haven’t aged well and come across as extremely creepy.

Speaking to Cameron Crowe for Rolling Stone in 1975, Plant explained his lyrics: “If you listen to ‘Sick Again’, a track from Physical Graffiti, the words show I feel a bit sorry for [the girls]. ‘Clutchin pages from your teenage dream in the lobby of the Hotel Paradise/Through the circus of the L.A. Queen how fast you learn the downhill slide’. One minute she’s 12, and the next minute she’s 13 and over the top. Such a shame. They haven’t got the style that they had in the old days … way back in ’68.”

However, lyrics such as the following have – make no mistake about it – aged terribly: “From the window of a rented limousine/ I caught your pretty blue eyes/ One day soon you’re gonna’ reach sixteen” and “Said you dug me since you were thirteen/ Then you giggle as you heave an’ sigh”.

Given the series of moans Plant closes the song with, ‘Sick Again’ serves as a reminder of the dark side of classic rock – regardless of the singer’s meaning. The thought of a grown man waiting for a young girl to reach the age of consent is profoundly insidious.