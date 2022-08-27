The classic American film that Stanley Kubrick hated









Stanley Kubrick will always be included in the pantheon of cinema’s most astonishing visionaries. Kubrick’s films remain a vital part of the current discourse surrounding film art, widely celebrated for his pioneering achievements in unforgettable masterpieces such as 2001: A Space Odyssey and A Clockwork Orange.

Born in New York City, Kubrick did not receive any formal training in filmmaking during his formative years. Instead, he started as a photographer and had the necessary grit and determination to make it as a filmmaker. As such, most of Kubrick’s film education was influenced by the directors he watched during that period.

According to the late director, he had a transformative experience when he watched the films of pioneers like Sergei Eisenstein and D.W. Griffith at the Museum of Modern Art. While absorbing the complex artistic sensibilities of foreign figures and American filmmakers, Kubrick started building his unique vision of cinema.

“There are very few directors, about whom you’d say you automatically have to see everything they do,” Kubrick once said in an interview while talking about the greatest cinematic talents of the 20th century. “I’d put Fellini, Bergman and David Lean at the head of my first list, and Truffaut at the head of the next level.”

However, there was one director who Kubrick considered to be the greatest of them all. He said: “Highest of all I would rate Max Ophüls, who for me possessed every possible quality. He has an exceptional flair for sniffing out good subjects, and he got the most out of them. He was also a marvellous director of actors.”

Over the years, there have been many lists of Kubrick’s favourite films, but a definitive one was released when his daughter Katharina Kubrick-Hobbs released his top ten selection. It included foreign masterpieces by directors like Jean Cocteau as well as American classics such as Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather.

Kubrick’s daughter also noted that the director hated one particular American classic – The Wizard of Oz. She commented: “I know that he hated The Wizard of Oz. Ha Ha!” Although Kubrick never explained why he disliked the 1939 musical during his lifetime, it is safe to assume that he didn’t care for Victor Fleming’s work since he hated Gone with the Wind too.

