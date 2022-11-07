Christopher Lee holds the record for the most on-screen deaths









The late Christopher Lee was a giant of cinema. The English actor enjoyed a career that stretched over 60 years, lending his dexterity to a host of characters that range from Count Dracula to the founder of Pakistan, Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Remarkably, despite the extensive span of his career, Lee’s filmography is primarily comprised of masterclasses, a rarity in the story of Hollywood’s biggest names.

Not many actors can claim to have portrayed as many iconic characters as he. Alongside playing the undead Transylvanian Count in the Hammer films of the mid-20th century, Lee also had turns as both Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes, with his depiction of Arthur Conan Doyle’s tobacco-smoking detective remaining one of the most authoritative. Elsewhere, he was the sinister Lord Summerisle in The Wicker Man and the iconic James Bond villain, Francisco Scaramanga, in The Man with the Golden Gun.

Although the aforementioned performances remain timeless, Lee’s most memorable roles came as two white-haired villains in the early 2000s. These were the Sith Lord Count Dooku in the Star Wars prequel films and the wizard Saruman in Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy. Lee eventually reprised the role of Saruman when the New Zealand director split J. R. R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit into three more movies, with the wizard the most well-rounded character he ever played.

In the latter period of his career, Lee also piqued interest when he moved into metal music. He released the symphonic metal album Charlemagne: By the Sword and the Cross in 2010 and its follow-up Charlemagne: The Omens of Death in 2013, on his 91st birthday. Notably, the first album produced the single ‘The Bloody Verdict of Verden’, which became an internet hit off the back of Lee’s lyrical motif, “I shed the blood of the Saxon men”, a somewhat comedic, less-self aware moment than his fans were used to.

There were many highlights of Lee’s life and career. In addition to owning a celebrated list of film credits, he could also claim to be World War Two veteran, to have witnessed the last French execution via the guillotine and to have personally hunted down Nazi war criminals. Interestingly, one night in his early life, he was introduced to the notorious duo Prince Yusupov and Grand Duke Dmitri Pavlovich, the assassins of Grigori Rasputin, whom he would also play decades later.

As well as leading a life of epic proportions, Lee holds another accolade: the record for most on-screen deaths. With a total of 70, his record far surpasses those in second place, the late Dennis Hopper and Vincent Price, who both sit at 48 a piece. Meanwhile, the two living actors who hold the most on-screen deaths are Danny Trejo and Lance Henriksen at 41 each, meaning it’s unlikely they’ll surpass Lee’s record even if they live to such a ripe age as he did.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.