Brian Wilson’s favourite lyric by The Beatles









Strawberries and cream, Sunday's frozen pitch and a thermos flask, drunken 2am texts and mornings of regret, none of them pair quite as synonymously as The Beatles and The Beach Boys. They were two of the most defining bands of the sixties, who both shared the uncanny knack of straddling genres and pushing forth into pastures anew, not to mention the harmonies, those beautiful damn harmonies.

Without one, there might not have been the other. As Paul McCartney once proudly proclaimed: “I figure no one is educated musically ‘til they’ve heard Pet Sounds.” And John Lennon also had huge respect for Brian Wilson. Lennon notably remarked in 1965: “He never tours or anything. He just sits at home thinking up fantastic arrangements out of his head.” A year later, The Beatles would quit the hectic ways of the road and take a similar scientific studio approach.

It was a symbiotic relationship, where one band drove the other to new heights. Wilson was particularly keen on layering more profound spirituality in his tracks as The Beatles had done before him once they met with Bob Dylan. There was, in fact, one lyric, in particular, that pique his interest and set him hollering about his Hollywood Hills party about how good it is.

“It must have been in November of 1965,” Wilson recalled. “I was living in this house in the Hollywood Hills then, way up on Laurel Way, and I remember sitting in the living room one night talking with some friends when another friend came in with a copy of the Beatles’ new one, Rubber Soul, I don’t know if it had even come out yet. But he had it and so we put it on the record player and, wow. As soon as I started hearing it I loved it. I mean, LOVED it!”

He champions ‘Michelle’ as a lyrical classic, but there is one verse that stands out from the crowd for Wilson. “’Norwegian Wood’ is my favourite,” Wilson told TLS. “The lyrics are so good and so creative, right from the first line: ‘I once had a girl/ Or should I say, she once had me.’ It’s so mysterious. Is he into her, or she into him? It just blew my mind. And in the end, when he wakes up and she’s gone, so he lights a fire. ‘Isn’t it good? Norwegian wood.’ Is he setting her house on fire? I didn’t know. I still don’t know. I thought that was fantastic.”

Whether Wilson would like a spoiler or not, there is an answer to this mystery, and it doesn’t involve maiming someone with flames, thankfully. As Lennon explained: “I was trying to write about an affair without letting my wife know I was having one. I was sort of writing from my experiences – girl’s flats, things like that. I was very careful and paranoid because I didn’t want my wife, Cyn, to know that there really was something going on outside of the household.”

Lennon earnestly continued: “I’d always had some kind of affairs going on, so I was trying to be sophisticated in writing about an affair, but in such a smoke-screen way that you couldn’t tell. But I can’t remember any specific woman it had to do with.”

