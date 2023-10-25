Brian Wilson named his favourite song that he’s ever written









The Beach Boys’ founding member, Brian Wilson, is a musical genius of the highest order. While that term is used excessively, Wilson single-handedly changed how people viewed the album format and pushed production into an entirely new era. Wilson is responsible for a litany of songs etched into the fabric of contemporary culture, but one creation matters to the Beach Boy more than the rest.

Wilson’s inimitable talent was best summarised by Bob Dylan, who is quoted as saying of his peer: “Jesus, that ear. He should donate it to the Smithsonian. The records I used to listen to and still love, you can’t make a record that sounds that way. Brian Wilson, he made all his records with four tracks, but you couldn’t make his records if you had a hundred tracks today.”

While it perhaps seems like Wilson was born with a mercurial talent for songwriting and music production, he needed to work hard to achieve his impressive results. Notably, the amount of energy he poured into making The Beach Boys’ undeniable opus, Pet Sounds, had a detrimental impact on his mental health. However, Wilson has always been willing to sacrifice himself for the sake of art.

The song that Wilson is most proud of writing is another creation resulting from a painstaking process, but like Pet Sounds, the destination was worth the arduous journey. Surprisingly, the former Beach Boy chose to pick one of the band’s lesser-appreciated hits as his career highlight and opted for ‘Darlin” from 1967’s Wild Honey.

Although ‘Darlin” charted at 19 on the Billboard Hot 100, Wild Honey was the worst-selling album of their career upon release. On the release, The Beach Boys moved into a blue-eyed soul direction and away from rock ‘n’ roll. While this unpopular decision may have been commercial suicide, it gave Wilson a moment of pride in ‘Darlin”.

When asked by American Songwriter about his “favourite song” he’s written in 2015, Wilson responded: “I like a song called ‘Darlin’.’ I just like the melody.”

Meanwhile, in an interview with Goldmine in 2011, Wilson said of the track: “I was writing more in a soul/R&B bag. The horns were conceived as a Phil Spector kind of a horn thing. ‘Darlin’ was for Three Dog Night (known as Redwood at the time). They recorded it and said, ‘No, you can have it,’ so I gave it to Carl to sing. That song took about a week to write.”

Three Dog Night were a group led by Danny Hutton, who later claimed The Beach Boys rescinded their offer of gifting ‘Darlin” rather than his band willingly handing it back to Wilson. Speaking to Hamptons in 2019, Hutton said: “[Wilson] actually helped us record his song ‘Darlin’,’ that he had just written.” He added: “However, when The Beach Boys came back from on tour, they were not happy about that, so they stripped our vocals off the track and put theirs on it.”

If, as Hutton suggested, Wilson refused to give ‘Darlin” away after having a change of heart, then who could blame him? After all, it was his song, and the decision was only his to make.